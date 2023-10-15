20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: October 16 to 22

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Ready to have some fun this week? We’re here to help! From Diwali Fest to Kooza by Cirque du Soleil, Halloween spooks and more, here are 20 great events to discover around Metro Vancouver from October 16 to 22.

What: Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza is returning to Vancouver this fall from October 21 to December 31, 2023.

Kooza follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent, who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom. The 125-minute show is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.

When: October 21 to December 31, 2023

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Secrets of The Haunted Bog at Guildford Town Centre What: Guildford Town Centre invites guests to discover the Secrets of The Haunted Bog. Thrilling dangers, new scary creatures, and more lie in wait in this free walk-thru experience for all ages. You can also enter for the chance to win a $1,000 Guildford Town Centre gift card as you exit the family-friendly activity. Plus bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Surrey Food Bank, and GTC will match the donation with $2 per item donated for a maximum cash donation of $5,000. When: October 20 to 31, 2023

Time: 12 pm until the mall closes

Where: Guildford Town Centre (near Centre Court) – 10355 152nd Street, Surrey

Cost: Free Signature Cocktail Week 2023 — Vancouver What: Calling all cocktail connoisseurs! A cross-Canada celebration of bars, bartenders, and their delicious drinks is returning to Vancouver this week. There are 16 Vancouver bars and restaurants participating in this year’s Signature Cocktail Week, each serving up three signature cocktail creations featuring St-Rémy brandy. The top bar chosen nationally will receive the chance to execute a pop-up of its establishment in New York City. When: October 15 to 22, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Participating venues around Vancouver HowlOver Canada What: Immersive flight ride attraction FlyOver Canada is transforming into HowlOver Canada until October 31. During the Halloween experience, passengers will meet Biker Mama the Witch and her band of spooky sidekicks before taking off on a flight through the night sky. HowlOver Canada also includes an original eerie pre-show and lots of chilling decorations. Guests can also enjoy balloon art and face painting each weekend in October and a self-guided scavenger hunt all month long. When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Canada Place Pier – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: One of Western Canada’s scariest Halloween events is ready to spook Vancouver for another season. And you’ll want to bring your appetite with you!

Playland’s Fright Nights attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary on select nights starting on Friday, October 6, and running through to Halloween night.

Not only are there immersive haunted houses and heart-pounding rides to enjoy, but Fright Nights is serving up a macabre menu full of delicious treats!

When: Select dates between October 6 and 31, 2023

Time: 6 pm to midnight on October 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28; 6 to 11 pm on all other open dates. An expedited line for park entry with an Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

What: Rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses have sold over 100 million albums throughout their nearly 40-year career, with platinum and multi-platinum albums including G N’ R Lies, The Spaghetti Incident?, Greatest Hits, and Chinese Democracy. Massive hits include “Paradise City,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

When: October 16, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Fall Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates and more.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth.

When: October 21, 22, and November 4 and 5, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

Fin-tastic Fall Days What: Throughout the entire month of October, the Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting its Fin-tastic Fall Days event, featuring a range of enchanting surprises for the whole family to enjoy. Discover 65,000 incredible animals, immerse yourself in the aquarium’s exclusive Octopus 4-D Movie Theatre Experience and make your way through a kelp forest in the deep-sea maze. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, treat yourself to seasonal faves like sustainable seafood chowder and jumbo s’more cookies. When: October 1 to 31, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $37.95 — Available here The Dark Manor Inn: Resurrected What: Sons of Vancouver is resurrecting its popular haunted house bar this October. This year’s tribute to the legendary Dark Manor Inn features plenty of creepy decorations, a nine-foot-long coffin table, and a deliciously creepy drink menu. Try cursed concoctions like “Gangrene Slush,” “Cloven Hooved Mule,” and the signature “Plasma Punch.” There will also be a selection of non-alcoholic cocktails available. When: Wednesday to Sunday until October 31, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday, Sunday) 1 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: Sons of Vancouver Distillery – 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver

What: American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio feature aerialists and acrobats, thrilling motorcycle stunts, and of course, hilarious clowns in their crowd-pleasing, animal-free shows.

The Osario Family has been entertaining audiences around North America for over 100 years, with Great Grandfather Osorio launching the original Circo Osorio in Mexico in the 1920s.

When: October 19 to 30, 2023 (Coquitlam)

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Tickets: $25 for ages 11 and up and $10 for ages 10 and under. Purchase online