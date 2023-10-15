20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: October 16 to 22
Ready to have some fun this week? We’re here to help!
From Diwali Fest to Kooza by Cirque du Soleil, Halloween spooks and more, here are 20 great events to discover around Metro Vancouver from October 16 to 22.
KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil
What: Cirque du Soleil’s internationally acclaimed production of Kooza is returning to Vancouver this fall from October 21 to December 31, 2023.
Kooza follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent, who is magically transported to an exotic and bizarre kingdom. The 125-minute show is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death.
And of course, it wouldn’t be a Cirque show without whimsical characters, playful clowns, stunning costuming and sets, and a moving live score.
When: October 21 to December 31, 2023
Time: Performance times will vary based on the date
Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Secrets of The Haunted Bog at Guildford Town Centre
What: Guildford Town Centre invites guests to discover the Secrets of The Haunted Bog. Thrilling dangers, new scary creatures, and more lie in wait in this free walk-thru experience for all ages. You can also enter for the chance to win a $1,000 Guildford Town Centre gift card as you exit the family-friendly activity.
Plus bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Surrey Food Bank, and GTC will match the donation with $2 per item donated for a maximum cash donation of $5,000.
When: October 20 to 31, 2023
Time: 12 pm until the mall closes
Where: Guildford Town Centre (near Centre Court) – 10355 152nd Street, Surrey
Cost: Free
Signature Cocktail Week 2023 — Vancouver
What: Calling all cocktail connoisseurs! A cross-Canada celebration of bars, bartenders, and their delicious drinks is returning to Vancouver this week.
There are 16 Vancouver bars and restaurants participating in this year’s Signature Cocktail Week, each serving up three signature cocktail creations featuring St-Rémy brandy. The top bar chosen nationally will receive the chance to execute a pop-up of its establishment in New York City.
When: October 15 to 22, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Participating venues around Vancouver
HowlOver Canada
What: Immersive flight ride attraction FlyOver Canada is transforming into HowlOver Canada until October 31. During the Halloween experience, passengers will meet Biker Mama the Witch and her band of spooky sidekicks before taking off on a flight through the night sky.
HowlOver Canada also includes an original eerie pre-show and lots of chilling decorations. Guests can also enjoy balloon art and face painting each weekend in October and a self-guided scavenger hunt all month long.
When: Now until October 31, 2023
Time: 10 am to 8 pm
Where: Canada Place Pier – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various, purchase online
Fright Nights at Playland 2023
What: One of Western Canada’s scariest Halloween events is ready to spook Vancouver for another season. And you’ll want to bring your appetite with you!
Playland’s Fright Nights attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary on select nights starting on Friday, October 6, and running through to Halloween night.
Not only are there immersive haunted houses and heart-pounding rides to enjoy, but Fright Nights is serving up a macabre menu full of delicious treats!
When: Select dates between October 6 and 31, 2023
Time: 6 pm to midnight on October 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28; 6 to 11 pm on all other open dates. An expedited line for park entry with an Early Access Pass is also available.
Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online
Guns N’ Roses
What: Rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses have sold over 100 million albums throughout their nearly 40-year career, with platinum and multi-platinum albums including G N’ R Lies, The Spaghetti Incident?, Greatest Hits, and Chinese Democracy. Massive hits include “Paradise City,” “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”
When: October 16, 2023
Time: 6 pm
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Made in the 604 – Fall Pop-Up Market
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Fall Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates and more.
Admission is free, and the first 25 people in the doors at the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth.
When: October 21, 22, and November 4 and 5, 2023
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
Fin-tastic Fall Days
What: Throughout the entire month of October, the Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting its Fin-tastic Fall Days event, featuring a range of enchanting surprises for the whole family to enjoy.
Discover 65,000 incredible animals, immerse yourself in the aquarium’s exclusive Octopus 4-D Movie Theatre Experience and make your way through a kelp forest in the deep-sea maze. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, treat yourself to seasonal faves like sustainable seafood chowder and jumbo s’more cookies.
When: October 1 to 31, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $37.95 — Available here
The Dark Manor Inn: Resurrected
What: Sons of Vancouver is resurrecting its popular haunted house bar this October. This year’s tribute to the legendary Dark Manor Inn features plenty of creepy decorations, a nine-foot-long coffin table, and a deliciously creepy drink menu.
Try cursed concoctions like “Gangrene Slush,” “Cloven Hooved Mule,” and the signature “Plasma Punch.” There will also be a selection of non-alcoholic cocktails available.
When: Wednesday to Sunday until October 31, 2023
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday, Sunday) 1 to 9 pm (Saturday)
Where: Sons of Vancouver Distillery – 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver
American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio
What: American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio feature aerialists and acrobats, thrilling motorcycle stunts, and of course, hilarious clowns in their crowd-pleasing, animal-free shows.
The Osario Family has been entertaining audiences around North America for over 100 years, with Great Grandfather Osorio launching the original Circo Osorio in Mexico in the 1920s.
When: October 19 to 30, 2023 (Coquitlam)
Time: Various showtimes
Where: Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam
Tickets: $25 for ages 11 and up and $10 for ages 10 and under. Purchase online
Diwali Fest 2023
What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with Indian wedding-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties.
On October 21, visit Chai House at Diwali in Burnaby for music and dance performances, family arts and crafts, and tasty Chai from 2 to 5 pm at Burnaby Public Library’s Bob Prittie Metrotown Branch.
When: October 21, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations, check the website for details
Cost: Free or by donation
Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories
What: Burnaby Village Museum’s family-friendly Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories is transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 19 to 29.
The open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk and discover wonderous tales lifted from storybook pages and transformed into stunning displays.
When: October 19 to 22, October 26 to 29, 2023
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue
Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online
Te Tangi a te Tūī
What: The Cultch and Urban Ink present the world premiere of Te Tangi a te Tūī, an unforgettable live experience that blends Māori culture with the artistry of cirque theatre, told in te reo Māori (the Māori language). The multigenerational story for all ages features soaring acrobatics, moving dance, and more at the York Theatre.
When: October 19 to 29, 2023
Time: Various show times
Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
The Vegan Market
What: Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market is back this autumn, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun.
The Vegan Market are food-fuelled parties that invite guests to enjoy a drink while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the markets are packed with unique items for all shopping needs.
When: October 19 and December 7, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, plus a location to be announced.
Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas — NY State of Mind Tour
What: Two of the biggest names in hip-hop history are teaming up for a world tour this year and fans in Vancouver will get to witness the once-in-a-lifetime joint performance.
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are bringing the co-headline NY State of Mind Tour to Rogers Arena on Monday, October 16, 2023.
When: October 16, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 9 am.
Vancouver Writers Fest 2023
What: The 2023 Vancouver Writers Fest is welcoming over 125 authors in 85 events for the annual literary celebration. Popular happenings such as the signature Literary Cabaret return alongside notable authors like Naomi Klein, Cherie Dimaline, Michael Crummey, Brent Butt, and many more. There are even masterclasses for burgeoning writers to learn from some of the industry’s finest.
When: October 16 to 22, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Spooktacular Halloween Market
What: Shannon Hall hosts a family-friendly Halloween Craft Fair with over 100 creative vendors to meet. Bring the little ones to enjoy the Kid Zone and meet Mario and Luigi. Food trucks will also be on-site, and costumes are highly encouraged.
When: October 21, 2023
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Shannon Hall at Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 6050 176th Street, Surrey
Admission: By donation to Surrey Hospitals Foundation
Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA FC
What: Vancouver Whitecaps wrap up the MLS regular season with an exciting matchup at BC Place against Los Angeles FC on October 21.
When: October 21, 2023
Time: 6 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Halloween Trick or Treat at Sea to Sky Gondola
What: Sea to Sky Gondola’s popular Halloween tradition continues. Trick-or-treaters of all ages are invited to dress in costume and discover the spooky surprises around Alpine Alley.
You’ll be working up an appetite with all the family-friendly activities, so check out the cafe for a delicious menu that includes macaroni and cheese, fluffy pancakes served with syrup, and chocolate chip banana french toast.
When: October 21, 2023
Time: Noon to 3 pm
Where: Alpine Alley at the Sea to Sky Gondola — 36800 BC-99, Squamish
Cost: Free with a lift ticket or pass; purchase online
42nd Annual VMS Mushroom Show
What: Lower Mainland’s biggest mushroom event is returning to Vancouver this month, and it promises to be full of fungal fun!
Vancouver Mycological Society’s Fall Mushroom Show is celebrating its 42nd anniversary with unique displays, children’s activities, and of course, a massive amount of mushrooms!
When: October 22, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $5 for non-members, $3 for members, and children under 12 are free. Purchase online