Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are coming to Vancouver

|
Feb 27 2023, 6:39 pm
Wu-Tang Clan | Nas (Live Nation/Submitted)
Two of the biggest names in hip-hop history are teaming up for a world tour this year and fans in Vancouver will get to witness the once-in-a-lifetime joint performance.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are bringing the co-headline NY State of Mind Tour to Rogers Arena on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Tickets to see the influential artists go on sale Friday, March 3 at 9 am. Other Canadian dates in 2023 include Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wu Tang Clan (@wutangclan)

Grammy-nominated Wu-Tang Clan is made up of RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna. Acclaimed as one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time, the collective is known for iconic albums like Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and Wu-Tang Forever.

New York City-born Nas is also hailed as one of the greatest rappers in history, with his debut album Illmatic being inducted into the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry. The Grammy-winner’s hits include “I Can,” “One Mic,” and “If I Ruled The World.”

Don’t miss your opportunity to catch these chart-topping, game-changing artists live in Vancouver this fall.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas — NY State of Mind Tour

When: October 16, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 9 am.

