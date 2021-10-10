15 things to do in Vancouver this week: October 11 to 17

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The leaves are falling, the temperature is cooling and the days are getting shorter. The only thing that isn’t changing is the fact that Vancouver is full of fun things to do!

From the Vancouver Fall Home Show to Vancouver Writers Fest, Reapers Haunted Attraction and more, here are 15 things to check out this week.

What: The Vancouver Fall Home Show is back for its 39th year with hundreds of local experts all under one roof. Visitors will learn how to keep furniture out of the landfill with IKEA, discover seasonal table decor inspiration to get Set for the Season with Q Living, learn how to breathe new life into the home with plants from Plantsome, and more.

When: October 14 to 17, 2021

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Thursday), 12 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Early Bird Price (before October 8th) $12, Regular Adult Price (13+) $16, Seniors (60+) $11, Adult and Senior Tickets half off any day after 4 pm $8, Children 12 years & under are free. Buy tickets online

What: The 2021 Vancouver Writers Fest features a variety of in-person and hybrid events, as well as a selection of digital events showcasing Canadian and international writers. Authors appearing at the 2021 Vancouver Writers Fest include Wab Kinew, Douglas Coupland, Mieko Kawakami and more.

When: October 18 to 24, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Online

What: While we love eating all of the holiday staples, we sure as heck aren’t going to buy the groceries to prepare and make them, and don’t even get us started about the clean-up and dishes from such a lavish meal. This year we’ve decided to leave the cooking to the pros. If you have as well, then here’s a handy list of Vancouver restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of Vancouver restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner Online

What: BC Lions take on the Calgary Stampeders on October 16 at BC Place

When: October 16, 2021

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Spooky season is here, meaning many of the Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches are open for the season. So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in the patch. Keep in mind that many of these pumpkin patches are incorporating coronavirus safety precautions, so visits might look a little different compared to previous years.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various pumpkin patches near Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of pumpkin patches Online

What: BC’s largest cinema celebration includes more than 110 feature films, 77 shorts, and 20 events this year. All films at VIFF 2021 will be presented in-cinema, with all screenings following provincial COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Select titles will also be available for streaming across the province and country-wide on VIFF’s online streaming platform, VIFF Connect.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues in-person and online via VIFF Connect

Ticket Packs and Passes: Online

What: Reapers Haunted Attraction has returned to terrify anyone who’s feeling brave enough to visit Chilliwack. The ultimate Halloween activity, Reapers features several spooky experiences that will ensure you never sleep again. An insane asylum-themed haunt is filled with crazed patients and twisted doctors just waiting to get their hands on a new victim. There is almost no light in the 22,000 square-foot maze of terror. The blacked-out attraction includes a chainsaw massacre experience, complete with real chainsaws.

When: Select dates until October 31

Time: 7 to 9 pm (Sunday to Thursday), 7 to 10 pm (Friday and Saturday)

Where: 9423 Gibson Road, Chilliwack

Tickets: Available online, starting at $20 per person

What: Discover Vancouver’s only farmers’ market located on a working farm. Tuesdays offer veggies, fruits, herbs, flowers and free-range eggs, all fresh from UBC Farm, while Saturdays feature a wide variety of vendors.

When: Every Tuesday and Saturday until November 27, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm (Tuesdays), 10 am to 2 pm (Saturdays)

Location: UBC Farm – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Follow the lamplight and discover Vancouver’s gruesome, tragic history on the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour. Now in its tenth consecutive season, the walking tour immerses guests in an interactive, theatrical experience as they journey deep into historic Gastown.

Stories, which include the Great Fire of 1886, a smallpox outbreak, and the murder of a gold prospector, are told through the personal accounts of fictional characters from the 1890s. Billed as a “roving, one-person play,” the Lost Souls of Gastown takes you out into the darkness as you’re led through winding cobblestone streets and forgotten alleyways.

When: October 15 to 31, 2021

Time: 7 pm, with extra times on Halloween

Where: Starts at the corner of Water and Cordova Streets, beside Buro Coffee

Cost: $32 for adults and $29 for students and seniors, Purchase online

What: Taking place between October 15 and 25, the annual event invites guests to admire and celebrate the sheer beauty of our universe within the world’s largest accessible dark sky preserve. The stargazing extravaganza has a variety of events for everyone — whether you’re a space enthusiast or looking for a little family fun.

When: October 15 to 25, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, learn more online

What: October is the perfect time to turn on a scary movie and then immediately regret doing so. As Halloween creeps closer, it might be time to get into the spooky spirit by watching some seriously scary movies. You know, those movies that make you lock the doors, turn on all the lights, and check under your bed. There is no criteria to be on this list except being downright frightening.

Whether that is Regan MacNeil’s head-turning around backwards in The Exorcist all the way back 1973 (still horrifying) or Charlie appearing in the corner of Peter’s bedroom in the middle of the night in Hereditary (make it stop!), these movies should NOT be watched alone. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Heck, even some of these trailers are scary enough.

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take the field against Sporting Kansas City in MLS action at BC Place on October 17.

When: October 17, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The 18th Annual New West Cultural Crawl sees artist studios and venues across the city open their doors for two days to welcome visitors into their creative space. Art fans of all ages are invited to and discover new works of art from professional and emerging artists in New West.

When: October 16 and 17, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Venues across New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: The new Fin-tastic Fall Days at the Vancouver Aquarium this October are ready to welcome visitors to a family-friendly seasonal experience you’ll love. You can explore the Trick-or-Trout maze where you have to find your way out of the kelp forest. Plus, you can catch the new SCOOB! 4D Experience® in their theatre in between meeting a few of the more than 65,000 creatures who call the aquarium home. On Halloween weekend, October 30 and 31, expect dress-up days where you can wear your costume.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Infant/Toddler (0-2): $0. Purchase tickets online

What: Presentation House Theatre presents an interactive production of the Maurice Sendak literary classic, Where the Wild Things Are. The audience will help transform Max’s bedroom into the different landscapes of his adventures as they journey to the land of the Wild Things.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from October 16 to 24, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Presentation House Theatre – 333 Chesterfield Avenue, North Vancouver

Cost: $15-$22, purchase online