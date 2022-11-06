20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: November 7 to 13

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

And if you’re in need of suggestions, we’ve got you covered. From Vancouver Christmas Market to Herschel Warehouse Sale, here are 20 great things to do from November 7 to 13.

What: Herschel Supply is holding its first-ever warehouse sale and there are lots of great deals to be found.

From November 10 – 13 shop Herschel’s classic backpacks, travel accessories, luggage, and more for up to 75% off. It’s a great opportunity to get your holiday gift shopping done or find that perfect item for your next adventure. Plus new products will be stocked daily.

When: November 10 to 13, 2022

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Friday), 9 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 9 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, East Hall A – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, in partnership with the Jewish Museum & Archives of BC, presents the Canadian premiere of Keeping the Song Alive.

The exhibition spotlights the mostly unknown story of the long-running collaboration of ethnomusicologist Dr. Ida Halpern and the late Kwakwaka’wakw Chiefs Billy Assu and Mungo Martin to document hundreds of sacred and traditional songs that would otherwise have been erased due to the Potlatch Ban and suppression of Northwest Coast Indigenous culture.

Keeping the Song Alive includes traditional music and regalia, contemporary art, film, and historical documentation for visitors to explore.

When: November 2, 2022, until March 19, 2023 (open Wednesday to Sunday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: Music collective Blackie and the Rodeo Kings are going on tour with the release of their 11th studio album, O Glory.

Blackie and the Rodeo Kings won a Juno in 2000 for their album, Kings Of Love, along with four other nominations for their albums High or Hurtin’, Bark, Let’s Frolic, and South.

When: November 9, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom, 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $62.75 — Available through Ticketmaster

What: The trails and the trees of one of Surrey’s most popular parks will be illuminated for the 10th annual Bear Creek Lights. This year features a reimagined display with light displays that showcase the natural beauty of the park. Bear Creek Lights is a family-friendly event, and free tickets can be booked online for the one-kilometre garden walking loop.

When: November 4 to 18, 2022 (closed on November 11)

Time: 4:30 to 9:30 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes.

Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Free, register online

What: The Estée Lauder Warehouse Sale is coming to Vancouver. Save 50% or more on Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, and Bumble & Bumble. Open to the public for 4 days only.

You’ll find makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to get deep discounts on these popular brands.

When: November 10 to 13, 2022

Time: 9 am to 8 pm (Thursday and Friday), 9 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention & Exhibition Centre East Exhibition Hall B – 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver

Admission: Free. Learn more online

What: On Tuesday, November 8, Indigenous Veterans along with supporting officials, unions, schools, and community groups are gathering to commemorate the 18th annual National Aboriginal Veterans Day community tributes.

Opening ceremonies begin at 9 am at 312 Main Street and are followed by a Community Honour March from Main and Hastings to Victory Square Park Cenotaph at 10 am. The The wreath lay ceremony takes place from 10:45 am to 12 noon and will be live-streamed on Facebook.

When: November 8, 2022

Time: 8:30 am to 12 pm

Where: Carnegie Community Centre — 401 Main Street, Vancouver

What: Grammy Award-winning superstar Lizzo is coming to Vancouver for the first time since 2017 with her SPECIAL tour. The lead single off her fourth album, “About Damn Time,” topped the Billboard charts in 2022. The concert features special guest multi-platinum American rapper Latto.

When: November 7, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: A Vancouver tradition for nearly 50 years, Circle Craft features a wide variety of makers, creators, and artists. You can find clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and soap makers — just to name a few.

And for the first time since 2019, attendees can enjoy tasty food and drink samples in the Gourmet Alley, live musical performances, and enter the “shopping spree” contest.

When: November 9 to 13, 2022

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and youth aged 13 to 17, and free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Purchase online

What: Chor Leoni’s presents the 31st annual Remembrance Day observance at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United. The program of music and readings showcases diverse perspectives on war and injustice and honours those who sang their songs. We Sang Our Songs is a concert for community contemplation, reflection, and dreams of peace.

When: November 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday), 2 and 5 pm (Friday)

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The first-ever Hypeflea, presented by The Granville Flea and #NFS/Heat Vault, is taking place at Fortune Sound Club and the all-ages event is the perfect place to find your latest fit.

Hypeflea will feature 24 popular local vendors, including Dipt Kicks, Hype + Sole Cartel, Thrift Beasts, and Collectors Station. Attendees will also be able to buy, sell, and trade during the market.

When: November 13, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Fortune Sound Club — 147 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $6 plus fees, VIP tickets for early access are also available. Purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s timeless classic The Sound of Music for the holiday season. Follow the journey of Maria and the von Trapp family and hear beloved songs like “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Edelweiss.” The show promises to be a favourite for the whole family, whether it’s your first time or 100th time enjoying the tale.

When: Various dates from November 10 to December 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $43, purchase online

What: Alex Mackenzie’s Hungry for Laughs Comedy Tour is a world-class variety show featuring 3 comedians, the best freestyle rapper on the planet, and an international foot archer. Enjoy performances by Ivan Decker, Chris Turner, Orissa Kelly, Simon King, and Mackenzie at the Hard Rock Casino. All proceeds will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

The talented acts have been featured on Netflix, Just for Laughs, MTV, HBO, Cirque de Soliel in Las Vegas, Britain’s Got Talent, the JUNO Awards, and even have performed for Her Majesty The Queen of England.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Show Theatre at Hard Rock Casino – 2080 United Boulevard, Coquitlam

Cost: $50, purchase online

What: Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event.

A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy

When: November 12 to December 24, 2022

Time: 4 pm to 9:30 pm (Now until November 25), 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Adult tickets starting at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) starting at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) starting at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

What: The Remembrance Day Ceremony at UBC will be held on Friday, November 11, and will include short readings, remarks from special guests, and musical performances by UBC’s School of Music. The event will include participation and recognition of UBC’s Vancouver and Okanagan campuses.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: Doors open at 10 am; ceremony begins at 10:45 am

Where: The UBC War Memorial Gym — 6081 University Boulevard, Vancouver

What: Abbotsford Canucks are back on the ice this week as they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on November 10 and 12 at Abbotsford Centre.

When: November 10 and 12, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Takeover, presented by Empire Boxing Enterprises, is taking place on November 12 at the Grand Villa Casino. Fighters from across the country and Metro Vancouver are taking part in seven professional boxing bouts, including Surrey’s Buneet Bisla defending his 5-0 pro boxing record against Lethbridge, AB’s Janks Trotter in the light heavyweight main event.

When: November 12, 2022

Time: Doors at 6 pm, first fight at 6:30 pm

Where: Grand Villa Casino – 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Three-time Grammy Award-winners Soweto Gospel Choir was formed in Soweto Township just as South Africa was coming out of Apartheid. The powerhouse choir’s current North American tour of HOPE: It’s Been a Long Time Coming pulls from music that inspired and strengthened the country’s Freedom Movement and the American Civil Rights movement, including artists like Billie Holiday, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and more.

When: November 12, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Irish sketch comedy powerhouse Foil Arms and Hog is made up of Sean Finegan, Conor McKenna, and Sean Flanagan. The trio has performed all over Ireland, the UK, the US and Australia, and numerous other countries over the past decade. They come to Vancouver for an all-ages show at the Vogue Theatre on November 13.

When: November 13, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $$39.50 to $48.75, purchase online

What: The Cloverdale Legion-hosted ceremony will take place at the Cloverdale Cenotaph, next door to the Surrey Museum and the Surrey Archives. The ceremony includes a procession starting at 10 am, and a service beginning at 10:25 am.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Whalley and the Surrey Centre Cemetery will also be hosting ceremonies this year.

When: November 11, 2022

Time: Procession at 10 am, service at 10:25 am

Where: Cloverdale Cenotaph at the Surrey Museum — 17710 56A Avenue

What: Shop for everything at the Bespot Market, from one-of-a-kind ceramic pieces and slow fashion brands to handmade jewelry and curated vintage goodies. Plus, wellness brands and artisanal food and beverage purveyors will be in attendance.

If you head up to Squamish on Friday night, you can check out the bar and an oracle card reader inside one of the historic trains at the museum. On Saturday and Sunday, the vibe will be much more chill and relaxed.

When:

Friday, November 11 from 5 to 9 pm

Saturday, November 12 from 10 am to 4 pm

Sunday, November 13 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Railway Museum of British Columbia – 39645 Government Road Squamish

Cost: Tickets from $9, available online