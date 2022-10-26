Herschel having first-ever Vancouver warehouse sale and products are up to 75% off

Calling all Vancouver bag lovers!

Hometown backpack manufacturer Herschel is having its first-ever warehouse sale this fall.

The Vancouver-based brand is bringing discounted luggage, travel accessories, and backpacks to Canada Place where they’ll be up to 75% off.

“Find deals on all of your holiday gifts, or find something special for your next adventure,” Herschel says. “New products will be stocked daily.”

The sale is open to the public from November 10 to November 13. Here are the hours:

Thursday, November 10: 9 am to 9 pm

Friday, November 11: 9 am to 9 pm

Saturday, November 12: 9 am to 7 pm

Sunday, November 13: 9 am to 6 pm

The sale will be cashless, so be sure to bring your debit or credit card — unfortunately, Herschel says gift cards won’t be accepted.

