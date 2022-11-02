Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Nights may get longer in November, but that just means there’s more time to enjoy some stunning outdoor lights in Metro Vancouver.

The City of Surrey is hosting the 10th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 4 to November 18.

This year’s free festival is described as a “reimagined display that brings nature to the forefront,” and is perfect for all ages to enjoy.

Invite your friends and family to join you at Bear Creek Park’s one-km garden walking loop.

The dazzling lights are crafted to enhance the natural landscape of one of Surrey’s most popular parks. The illuminated path is designed to be safe and accessible and can be walked at your own pace.

And for those working up an appetite from their stroll, there will be food trucks at the event on select nights serving a variety of treats and warm beverages.

Those looking for further nature adventure are invited to sign up for a Guided Nocturnal Nature Walk. Participants will discover raccoons, owls, and more, plus learn how these nighttime animals survive in the dark. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

When: November 4 to 18, 2022 (closed on November 11)

Time: 4:30 to 9:30 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes.

Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Free, register online

With files from Vincent Plana