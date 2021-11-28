15 things to do in Vancouver this week: November 29 to December 5

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

So long November and hello December!

Let’s start off the last month of the year with a week full of fun events around Vancouver! Bright Nights at Stanley Park, Mother Mother, and more, here are 15 things to do from November 29 to December 5!

What: Vancouver’s most wholesome and nostalgic holiday activity has officially returned to Stanley Park for the holidays. The Stanley Park Christmas Train, also called Bright Nights, will be humming along its tracks, and you can experience the magic of millions of twinkling lights in the festive forest. Firefighter volunteers are busy setting up the Bright Nights display in the plaza, and they will be collecting donations for the Burn Fund.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Admission: Tickets available online, $13 for train tickets and Christmas train tickets available on Ticketleader, from $6-$12

What: After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, Eastside Flea returns in time for the holiday season. The popular Holiday Markets feature a curated roster of over 50 local makers and collectors with vintage clothing, small-batch items, antiques and collectibles, and more to discover. Shop for everyone on your list and then treat yourself to delicious dishes from the food trucks on site.

When: December 4 and 5, December 11 and 12, December 18 and 19, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios — 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: Vancouver indie rockers Mother Mother bring The INSIDE Tour to the Commodore Ballroom for five shows in four nights this week.

When: December 2, 3, 4 and 5, 2021

Time: 7 pm (plus an-all ages early show on December 4 at 2 pm)

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Dine Strathcona kicks off in Vancouver for the third year in a row, and that means it’s almost time to eat in this ‘hood and do some good. The community initiative features 19 Strathcona restaurants, breweries, and cafes.

Each establishment will be offering up a feature dish until the end of the month, and $5 from each dish sold will go to HAVE Culinary Training Society, with a goal to raise $5,000. HAVE Culinary Training Society is a not-for-profit organization that provides accessible food service training and employment opportunities to vulnerable members of the community.

When: November 17 until November 30, 2021

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Strathcona

Cost: Various, see the list of participating restaurants online

What: Vallea Lumina is an enchanting outdoor experience that is just a 10-minute drive from Whistler Village. Immerse yourself in a natural landscape that’s been transformed with lights, sounds, videos, and art as you wander through the woods on your journey.

The 1.5 km undulating trail can take visitors between 50 and 80 minutes to explore. You can get your tickets online in advance. For the winter season, the first showtimes of the night will happen at 6 pm. During the holiday season, shows will begin at 5 pm.

When: Now until April 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Tickets: Online, $29.99

What: This December, the PNE will transform the park into PNE WinterLights, a unique and whimsical holiday drive-thru. The experience will include stunning lights, special holiday characters and winter creatures, live performers, and some tasty seasonal food offerings.

Specifically, this year’s installation will feature two light tunnels, a snowglobe village filled with live dancers, and nine different “lands,” each with unique themes. The drive-thru will also have a special radio broadcast throughout the experience that visitors can tune into from their vehicle.

When: December 3 to 5, 9 to 12, 16 to 23, and 26 to 31, 2021

Time: 4:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: The Pacific National Exhibition — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online, starting at $42

What: The Pacific Gallery at Fairmont Pacific Rim presents its inaugural exhibit, Green Light Red Light by visual artist and author Douglas Coupland. The exhibit features a variety of pieces by Coupland and explores the tail end of the twentieth century. Visitors can see Green Light Red Light on the hotel’s second floor and in The Lobby Lounge.

When: Currently available for viewing into the new year

Time: Regular Hotel Hours

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: While the Vancouver Christmas Market always has a wide array of sweet and savoury offerings, some are must-tries and cannot be missed once you pass through the magical gates to the event at Jack Poole Plaza.

We did some digging and painstaking taste-testing to bring you this list of the best epic eats to enjoy at the Vancouver Christmas Market for its 2021 season.

When: Daily until December 24, 2021

Time: 11:30 am to 9 pm (Now until December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks take on the Ontario Reign in AHL action at Abbotsford Centre on November 30.

When: November 30, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Inspired by light and artistic impression, Lumière is returning for its eighth year with spectacular art installations to brighten up downtown Vancouver.

The exhibit installs illuminated art pieces in the West End every year. For 2021, the event has announced that it will be expanding throughout downtown Vancouver. The interactive art installations will be set up at four iconic sites: English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza, Granville Island, and the Bentall Centre.

When: Now until November 30, 2021

Time: Nightly

Where: English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza, Granville Island, and the Bentall Centre

Cost: Free

What: The Port Moody Museum, across from Brewer’s Row, is going to be transformed into an adorable wonderland this season for the first time ever. The 3,200-square-foot tent will protect visitors from the rain while also providing airflow and ventilation. Shop from local vendors, take in live entertainment, and eat your way through a cozy market inspired by the heritage setting. Admission is by donation, and the money will support the Port Moody Station Museum.

When: December 1 to 24, 2021

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm daily, closed at 6 pm on December 24

Where: Port Moody Station Museum – 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody

Admission: By donation

What: Seven Mount Pleasant boutiques are teaming up with wine, cider, and spirit producers from the Okanagan Valley’s Naramata Bench for Pleasant Pairings. The casual evening of strolling, shopping, and complimentary wine tastings will have Nouvelle Nouvelle, Vancouver Special, Sunja Link, Collage Collage, Woo to See You, Eugene Choo, and Good Boy Collective opening their doors on Main Street from 5 pm to 8 pm for browsing and holiday inspiration.

Naramata’s Lock & Worth Winery, Bella Wines, Daydreamer Wines, Legend Distilling, Elephant Island Winery, Nichol Vineyard & Naramata Cider Co. will all be on location and showcasing the #NaramataLoveBox, with the best bottlings from the Bench for the holidays.

When: December 1, 2021

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Main Street between East 20th and East 21st, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 7 O’Clock Cheer is a musical fundraiser and celebration of healthcare workers in tribute to their battle against the COVID-19 global pandemic. The 19+ charity event features live music by Colour Tongues, Victoria Groff, and Old Soul Rebel. There will also be an auction of a live painting being created by internationally acclaimed artist Donna Giraud. Proceeds from The 7 O’Clock Cheer will go towards helping build Vancouver Island’s first Dementia Village in Comox.

When: December 4, 2021

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: The Imperial Theatre — 319 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: $27.50 (Health Care Workers), $32.50 (General Admission). Purchase online

What: OH Studio and Strange Fellows Brewing are teaming up to present Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival. The indoor event will feature eclectic work from a selection of artisans, makers, and creatives to help check off your holiday shopping list. The market, which takes place on the Saturday and Sunday of the weekend, will include beer, cider, and wine tastings as well.

The opening night of Krampusmarkt, which will be held on Friday, will include a drink, nibbles, and a gift.

When: December 3 to 5, 2021

Time: Varies based on the date

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Admission: $4 general admission, $12 for the opening reception Friday

What: Whether you’ve only got a day in Vancouver, or you live here year-round, there’s no denying that there are some things in this beautiful city that you just have to eat.

Eating all of Vancouver’s drool-worthy food is an impossible feat, so we’ve narrowed it down to just 21 essential, incredible eats that you need to try while in town.

Here are some bucket list eats you need to try in and around Vancouver at least once.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Plus here’s an event happening next week that you need to get on your radar!

What: The magic of the holidays is coming to Kitsilano as the West 4th Business Improvement Association (BIA) is hosting KITSMAS TIME on YEW on December 11 and 12. All ages are welcome to the family-friendly event, with a variety of activities and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Plus, the first 100 attendees daily will receive a holiday face covering from kuverUP.

Check out the Kitsmas Time Tent with live music on the Yewltide Stage, the Phillips Beer Jingle Bar, and the Gifting Tree bearing great gift ideas from West 4th Avenue merchants. Plus, there are opportunities to win West 4th Avenue Gift Cards.

Explore the Kitsmas Market, take holiday Elfie Selfies or even snap a photo with Santa! Then get your Kitsmas Kraft on before selecting the perfect tree at the Tree Farm. There will even be a Classy Christmas Sweater Party on Saturday night where the ugliest sweater will win prizes from Philips and West 4th.

When: December 11 and 12, 2021

Time: 12 to 8 pm (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Yew Street at West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, Vancouver

Cost: Free

