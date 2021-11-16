FoodFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

5 must-visit vendors at the Vancouver Christmas Market (PHOTOS)

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Nov 16 2021, 6:28 pm
5 must-visit vendors at the Vancouver Christmas Market (PHOTOS)
Stephanie Woo/Daily Hive | @vanchristmas/Instagram

While the Vancouver Christmas Market always has a wide array of sweet and savoury offerings, some are must-tries and cannot be missed once you pass through the magical gates to the event at Jack Poole Plaza.

We did some digging and painstaking taste-testing to bring you this list of the best epic eats to enjoy at the Vancouver Christmas Market for its 2021 season.

Continental Brat Haus

Continental Brat Haus

Stephanie Woo/Daily Hive

Continental Brat Haus is an artisan deli based out of Surrey. They sell high-quality German-style sausage, sourcing their meat from local farmers in the Fraser Valley. The Big Vegan Veggie Bratwurst from this spot is also a must-try.

Das Gulasch Haus

Das Gulasch Haus has got to be one of the best spots in the market. They sell a wholesome stew made with braised BC beef, potatoes, and Hungarian paprika, served in a bread bowl, with vegan options available.

Two Sweet Elves

Two Sweet Elves

Stephanie Woo/Daily Hive

Two Sweet Elves serves the Netherland snack of poffertjes, which are small puffed pancakes, croffle, which is a croissant and waffle dessert from Ireland, and also Affogato, which is an Italian dessert beverage with espresso and ice cream.

Turkey Haus

Turkey Haus

Stephanie Woo/Daily Hive

Turkey Haus serves German-style juicy and tender turkey drumsticks that are coated in various glazes and flavours. All of the meat is locally sourced, non-GMO, grain-fed, and antibiotic-free.

Cheese Me Raclette

Cheese Me Raclette brings a slice of Switzerland all the way to Vancouver. Raclette is a melted cheese that is poured atop various veggies, meat, and other goodies.

The Vancouver Christmas Market

When: November 13 – December 24, 2021
Where: Jack Poole Plaza — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
TicketsPurchase here

Daily Hive is a proud community partner of the Vancouver Christmas Market.

With files from Manisha Singh 

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT