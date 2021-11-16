5 must-visit vendors at the Vancouver Christmas Market (PHOTOS)

While the Vancouver Christmas Market always has a wide array of sweet and savoury offerings, some are must-tries and cannot be missed once you pass through the magical gates to the event at Jack Poole Plaza.

We did some digging and painstaking taste-testing to bring you this list of the best epic eats to enjoy at the Vancouver Christmas Market for its 2021 season.

Continental Brat Haus is an artisan deli based out of Surrey. They sell high-quality German-style sausage, sourcing their meat from local farmers in the Fraser Valley. The Big Vegan Veggie Bratwurst from this spot is also a must-try.

Das Gulasch Haus has got to be one of the best spots in the market. They sell a wholesome stew made with braised BC beef, potatoes, and Hungarian paprika, served in a bread bowl, with vegan options available.

Two Sweet Elves serves the Netherland snack of poffertjes, which are small puffed pancakes, croffle, which is a croissant and waffle dessert from Ireland, and also Affogato, which is an Italian dessert beverage with espresso and ice cream.

Turkey Haus serves German-style juicy and tender turkey drumsticks that are coated in various glazes and flavours. All of the meat is locally sourced, non-GMO, grain-fed, and antibiotic-free.