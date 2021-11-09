Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

A wacky, unusual Christmas market is returning to Vancouver in December, and Krampus — St. Nick’s demonic cousin — will be making an appearance.

According to European lore, Krampus is a horned figure that’s half-goat and half-demon. During the Christmas season, he punishes naughty children — a stark contrast to Saint Nicholas.

Next month, from Friday, December 3 to Sunday, December 5, OH Studio and Strange Fellows Brewing will be teaming up to present Krampusmarkt, an old-world-inspired festival.

The indoor event will feature eclectic work from a selection of artisans, makers, and creatives to help check off your holiday shopping list. The market, which takes place on the Saturday and Sunday of the weekend, will include a beer, cider, and wine tasting as well.

Opening night of Krampusmarkt, which will be held on Friday, will include a drink, nibbles, and a gift.

Tickets for the event will cost $12 for opening night and $4 for the market.

Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Time: Varies based on the date

When: Friday, December 3 to Sunday, December 5, 2021

Admission: $4 general admission, $12 for the opening reception Friday