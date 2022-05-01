20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: May 2 to 8

The first week of May is here, so let’s make it a marvellous one!

If you’re looking for something fun to do in the next seven days, we’ve got you covered. From Vancouver Canadians to Shakey Graves, Mother’s Day and more, here are 20 things to keep you busy from May 2 to 8.

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians for Star Wars Night on May 4th or Mother’s Day on May 8th, plus other great games this week.

Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn and all other ballpark favourites with a cold beer while cheering on the future of the Blue Jays.

When: May 3 to 8, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario St, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232) or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available

What: Discover over 40 artisans, makers and creators at Made in the 604’s Spring Pop-Up Market. Shop for apparel, home decor, wellness items and more at Heritage Hall.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Canadian magic titans Wes Barker and Chris Ramsay team up for a special magic and comedy show at the Rio Theatre. The duo created and starred in the show Big Trick Energy on Netflix, with Barker also being known for fooling Penn & Teller and Ramsay boasting over 6M subscribers on YouTube. Expect an evening of magic, hilarious stories, and more surprises.

When: May 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30, purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum is reopening for its summer season on May 7 and longtime visitors and new guests will discover a variety of new exhibits, entertainment, and activities to enjoy.

The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the period’s fashion.

When: Tuesday to Sunday plus statutory holidays from May 7 to September 5, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, carousel rides $2.65

What: Through the Nurses’ Lens, featuring photos and quotes from 12 nurses who worked in patient care during the ongoing public health crisis, is being showcased at Amelia Douglas Gallery.

Visitors will see deeply personal photographs and read thought-provoking quotes from the 12 nurses who volunteered to be part of Through the Nurses’ Lens. Some images show the photographer’s resilience and hope for the future, while others tell a story of great fatigue. There are photos expressing frustration with miscommunication and quotes sharing battles with burnout.

When: Now until May 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 11 am to 4 pm (Saturdays). Closed Sundays

Where: Amelia Douglas Gallery – Fourth Floor North, Douglas College – 700 Royal Avenue New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their inaugural AHL season with a trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs. The team hosts Games 1, 2 and 3 during the first week of May at the Abbotsford Centre.

When: May 4, 6 and 7, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Discover handcrafted pottery from over 15 ceramic artists from the WEPC studio. Shop and bring home a variety of creations, including dishware, vases, sculptures, ornaments and more.



When: May 7 and 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Barclay Room – West End Community Centre 870 Denman Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Hastings Race Course is re-opening and they’re throwing a big party to celebrate. Enjoy food, drinks, a live DJ a photo wall, and a best-dressed contest where the prize is a $100 betting voucher. Plus there will be exciting horse racing throughout the afternoon.

Hastings Race Course promises a fun event for the family, couples, friends and for yourself. All ages are welcome.

When: May 7, 2022

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Hastings Racecourse – 188 N Renfrew St, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Left Field Comedy Presents: Season Opener What: Left Field Comedy – Jeff Cooper, Claire Marie, William Vaughan and Jalen Saip – present a night of improv and stand-up at Cafe Deux Soleils on May 6. Provide the comics with your suggestions and you may see them turned into live scenes onstage. When: May 6, 2022

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Cafe Deux Soleils – 2096 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 at the door

What: Art Vancouver is Western Canada’s largest art fair, featuring reputable galleries and artists from around the world. Head to the Vancouver Convention Centre for exciting art experiences every night, including the ‘Face of Art” runway show, a live painting competition, speaker panels and more. When: May 5 to 8, 2022

Time: 7 to 11 pm (Thursday), 1 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, Exhibition Hall A – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $20, purchase online Surrey’s Heritage Rail What: Take a trip back through time by riding Surrey’s Heritage Interurban rail car. The 50-minute trip goes from Cloverdale to Sullivan and back. Guests can also enjoy a tour before or after the train trip. When: Saturdays and Sundays from May 7 to October 2, 2022

Time: First train at 10 am, last train at 3 pm

Where: Cloverdale Station – Hwy 10 & 176A Street, Surrey

Cost: $13.98 for children ages 3 to 11, $19.59 for students and seniors, and $26.98 for adults, plus fees. Free for children 2 and under. Purchase online

What: In honour of the 10th anniversary of Roll the Bones, Shakey Graves has reimagined the project to create Roll the Bones X, which includes 15 additional tracks comprising an ​Odds + Ends​ LP — on top of the original album. The artist is coming to Vancouver to celebrate the project release with a show at The Orpheum Theatre

When: May 2, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $43.25, purchase online

What: Visitors to the ultimate Peter Pan experience will climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during a visit to Neverland.

Guests will also taste the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hide from Captain Hook, and discovering other surprises. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!

When: May 4 to June 26, 2022

Where: Secret Location on East 33rd, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Haney House Museum is celebrating Mother’s Day with an Alice in Wonderland-themed event! Guests can play croquet and bean bag toss on the lawn, explore Haney House to try and find all the hidden Cheshire Cats, and craft a mad hatter top hat. Afterwards, relax on the veranda with ice tea and tasty treats before having your family photo taken.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Thomas Haney House – 11612 224 Street, Maple Ridge

Cost: $20 per seat, purchase online

DOXA Documentary Film Festival 2022 What: Western Canada’s largest documentary film festival is returning for its 21st edition with a crucial and thought-provoking lineup. DOXA Documentary Film Festival will screen over 75 films, with 55 full and mid-feature-length, 24 short films, and more in May. There will also be pre-recorded and live Q&As with the filmmakers to provide further insight into the real-life subjects. When: May 5 to 15, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online and in-person screenings

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Lucha Libre: A Night of Mexican Wrestling, presented by Vancouver-based Nation Extreme Wrestling (NEW) and Live Nation, will feature an action-packed lineup of masked luchadores from NEW’s roster of wrestlers. Some of the high-flyers have recently completed extensive wrestling training in Mexico City.

When: May 5, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where:Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25, purchase online

What: Vancouver Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic H.M.S. Pinafore, a comedic tale about forbidden love across class divides and shenanigans that happen on the high seas. Enjoy powerful renditions of songs like “I am the Captain of the Pinafore,” “Little Buttercup,” and more.

When: May 5, 7, and 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (May 5 and 7), 2 pm (May 8)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Concord Pacific’s #OwnYourRun is a free five-week run and meet-up series for runners of all levels. People are invited to run, walk, and do everything in between in a fun and supportive group environment. No registration is needed.

Lululemon and three of their All-Star Run Ambassadors will be leading the scenic roundtrip 6 km along the False Creek seawall.

When: Every Thursday until June 1, 2022

Time: Warm-up at 5:15 pm, Run starts at 5:30 pm

Where: Meet at Concord Community Park near Science World – 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free. No registration is needed. FlyOver Canada – The Real Wild West What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the American West. “The Real Wild West” is an immersive sightseeing experience of the Grand Canyon, Lake Tahoe, the Las Vegas Strip, Zion National Park and more. When: Now until June 26, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Curator and host Cassius Khan welcomes celebrated erhu (Chinese violin) performer and vocalist Lan Tung for an afternoon of music and refreshment at the Massey Theatre.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 3 to 5 pm

Where: Massey Theatre – 735 8th Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Free