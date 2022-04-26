Celebrate Earth Month at the Shipyards with E-bike Demos and Kids on Wheels!

In a unanimous decision, Vancouver Park Board commissioners approved on Monday evening an application by organizers of Carnaval del Sol to relocate the event to Jonathan Rogers Park in Mount Pleasant.

The annual summertime weekend-long event celebrating the Latin American community and culture was previously held at Concord Pacific Place at Northeast False Creek, but its return at this location is not possible due to a scheduling conflict with another event.

The 2022 event, marking its 14th anniversary, will carry the same type of programming as previous Latincouver events, including live music, dance performances, culinary workshops, family and children’s activities, artisan market, mobile food vendors, and a 1,500-person capacity liquor licensed area.

“The festival will feature local and nationally recognized Latin American music artists, folkloric dance troupes, culinary demonstrations by Latin American chefs, artisan market and a range of children’s activities,” reads a Park Board staff report.

It will be held from 6 pm to 10 pm on Friday, July 8, noon to 10 pm on Saturday, July 9, and noon to 9 pm on Sunday, July 10.

This will be an all-ages event, with free admission for children 12 years of age and under, and for seniors 65 years of age or older, and free admission for all guests daily between noon and 1:30 pm. After 1:30 pm each day, admission will be $10 for all guests, except for children and seniors.

Between 2015 and 2021, Carnaval del Sol at Concord Pacific Place attracted between 12,000 and 35,000 attendees annually. Before 2015, the festival was held on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver.

The 2022 event at Jonathan Rogers Park is expected to attract 15,000 attendees over the course of the three-day festival. The city block-sized park has been used for other major events over the years, including live concerts and beer gardens for Vancouver Mural Festival.

Following the Park Board’s approval, Latincouver Cultural & Business Society, the not-for-profit organization behind the event, is expected to make a formal event announcement.

