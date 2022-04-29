Richmond Night Market to open for its 2022 season tonight

The day has finally arrived! The Richmond Night Market is gearing up to officially open for its 2022 season tonight.
The event, which is the largest night market in North America, will offer over 500 different international food items this year.
We were the first to share some stellar bites worth checking out during your visit. The food fair will also feature expanded open seating and an eating area off the food court.
Last year the market’s opening was postponed until July 2021. A reduced capacity and a smaller venue were also implemented at last year’s event.
In pre-pandemic years, the huge outdoor market typically ran from early May into October.
This event normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage.
This year, the event will run from April 29 to October 10. Be sure to plan accordingly and check out this must-hit seasonal event!
