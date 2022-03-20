20 things to do in Vancouver this week: March 21 to 27

It’s a fine week to have some fun in Vancouver and Daily Hive has the info on the events you need to check out around town.

Here is our rundown of 15 things to do from March 21 to 27, including Cirque du Soleil’s Alegría, Vancouver Warriors Country Night, and more.

What: Cirque’s Alegría tells the story of a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.

When: March 25 to June 5, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: The Big Top at Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online.

What: The HUMP! Film Festival is a celebration of creative sexual expression. A carefully curated program with a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colours, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes; all united by a shared spirit of sex positivity.

When: March 25 and 26, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Vancouver International Dance Festival presents Senescence by Olivia Shaffer. The duet between Shaffer and Alex Mah, features dance, spoken word, live and electronic music, and asks the question: what is a good life if one loses the ability to determine that life for themself?

When: March 24 to 26, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: KW Atrium Studio – 351 Abbott St #110, Vancouver

Cost: By donation, register online

What: A comedy event with unique characters presenting hilarious PowerPoints that are sure to educate (or confuse). Hosted by Simon King as “Peter Jordanson” and featuring some of Vancouver’s top stand-ups including Rory Dunn, Lauren McGibbon, Alister Ogden, Tanner McCoolman, and Megan Milton.

When: March 24, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The MOTN – 582 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month. There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: You don’t have to be an Olympian to ride like one in Whistler. Try your hand at passenger bobsleigh and public skeleton rides at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

You can slide in a four-person bobsleigh driven by a trained pilot through 10 corners of the track at speeds of up to 125 km/hr. For public skeleton, guests can whip through the track’s final six corners, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/hr on their own individual skeleton sled. Participants have to be at least 16 years old. No experience is required.

When: Various dates until April 17, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 4910 Glacier Lane, Whistler

Cost: Each ride is $199 per person, with all proceeds going to support sliding sports and athletes who train at the non-profit organization. Book online.

What: T. rex: The Ultimate Predator is a massive feature exhibit that will introduce visitors to the entire tyrannosaur family through life-sized models, fossil casts, and interactive experiences.

Visitors will also discover how the Tyrannosaurus rex may have looked and behaved over 66 million years ago. From a young, furry baby, to a massive, fully grown apex predator through its 100 million years of evolution, the enormous reptile comes to life in the exhibit.

When: Now until January 22, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Metro Vancouver’s biggest tabletop gaming convention, Terminal City Tabletop Convention is virtual this year. The free event features board games, RPGs, a Twitch stream, proto-alley games, silent auction, and more during the two days.

When: March 26 and 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online

Cost: Free

What: An extremely rare book collecting some of The Bard’s finest works will be on display for a limited time at Vancouver Art Gallery. For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO is an exhibit running until April 10 that celebrates the University of British Columbia Library’s recent acquisition of a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories, and Tragedies.

Published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, the rare literary work is credited with preserving almost half of Shakespeare’s plays.

When: Now until April 10, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Tuesday and Friday)

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby St., Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Put on your dancing boots and your Stetson, because this Friday night the Vancouver Warriors are going country!

After the Warriors take on the San Diego Seals for a key NLL game at 7:30 pm, Canadian Country Music Association Award winner and multiple Juno nominee Aaron Pritchett will perform a free turf level concert for the game’s ticket holders.

When: March 25, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Hero’s Welcome’s most requested night is back at the Main Street community-focused pub. Practice your best songs in the mirror, then bring your A-game to Wild Ones Karaoke with host Stephanie Greenwood on Wednesday evenings. Reservations recommended.



When: Every Wednesday

Time: 9 pm to late

Where: Hero’s Welcome – 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Acclaimed New York-based dance group Shen Yun is returning to Vancouver this month. Shen Yun Performing Arts is performing seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from March 22 to 27. Fans will not want to miss out on the troupe’s first performances in town since 2019.

When: March 22 to 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Tuesday, Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street

Price: Starting at $95 — Tickets available online

What: Grammy Award-winner Billie Eilish is bringing her Happier Than Ever world tour to Vancouver. Known for her hit songs “Bad Guy” and “Everything I wanted”, the Los Angeles singer will be performing at Rogers Arena on March 24.

When: March 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: The Vancouver Gem & Mineral Show is returning to the PNE Forum in Vancouver for the final weekend of March. Known as western Canada’s largest gem show, expect more than 100 of the finest gem, mineral, and jewellery vendors in Canada.

You can wander the forum filled with vendors selling all kinds of crystals, fossils, wearable art, and more. This is the perfect place to ask experts questions and learn more about rocks, minerals, crystals, and gems.

When: March 25 to March 27, 2022

Time: 1 pm to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: PNE Forum, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: One-day ticket $8, three-day ticket $12, purchase online

What: The 7-Eleven Gamers Lounge is taking over the Richmond-based e-sports arena from March 25 to 27 with a bunch of free, all-ages activities. Try your hand at the IRL Rocket League Challenge and then check out the free-play arcade with over eight classic titles like Asteroids, Super Pac Man, and Centipede. There will also be gaming tournaments throughout the weekend with TGS Prize Packs to be won.

7-Eleven Canada will be serving hot and fresh gamer snacks. The first 200 guests each day will receive free pizza, chicken sandwiches, and more, so plan to come early.

When: March 25 to 27, 2022

Time: 5 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: The Gaming Stadium – 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free, register online

What: Riverdale stars KJ Apa and Hart Denton make up the real-life band called Motherlover, and they’re playing a gig on March 26 at Fox Cabaret. Apa plays guitar and Denton handles vocals for the duo.

When: March 26, 2022

Time: 8 pm to 10 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret, 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $22.85, available online

What: Catoro, Vancouver’s magical cat cafe, has reopened its doors after completing renovations and it’s welcoming back guests with the purrfect offer!

The cafe at 666 E Broadway is offering patrons a free bubble tea of their choice with every weekday (Tuesday to Thursday) admission purchased, until March 31. Pick your favourite boba flavour and then enjoy the felines in the cat forest portion of the cafe.

When: Open Tuesdays to Sundays, closed Mondays

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 666 E Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $18, register for a time slot online

What: Artists with and without disabilities come together to explore the endless creative potential of difference during the All Bodies Dance Project. Differences are creative strengths for members of this inclusive dance company. Wheelchairs, crutches, and canes provide new movement possibilities as well as challenge everyday assumptions about the dancing body.

When: March 24, 2022

Time: 12 pm

Where: The Dance Centre at Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: $13 to $15, purchase online

What: Mr. Kim is proud of his store, Kim’s Convenience. After thirty years of selling lottery tickets, catching petty thieves, and reporting illegally parked cars, he tries to convince his artist daughter, Janet, to take over the store. The play by Ins Choi that inspired the hit TV sitcom. An Arts Club Theatre Company production based on the 2018 Pacific Theatre production.

When: Now until March 27, 2020 (no show Monday)

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage — 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $35, purchase online

What: Maz Jobrani has appeared on a wide variety of TV shows and films, including Superior Donuts, Grey’s Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Interpreter, Friday After Next, and more. He is bringing his Things Looking Bright tour to Metro Vancouver for two shows this month. Presented by Just for Laughs.

When: March 24 and 25, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Bell Performing Arts Centre – 6250 144 St, Surrey (Thursday), Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver (Friday)

Cost: Various, purchase online