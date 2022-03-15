EventsConcerts

Riverdale stars' real-life band is playing in Vancouver this month

Sarah Anderson
|
Mar 15 2022, 8:12 pm
Everyone knows that the stars of Riverdale spend a lot of time living and working in Vancouver, but they make time for play, too.

Two of the show’s actors – including KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews in the series – are in a real-life band called Motherlover.

They’ve got an upcoming gig on March 26 at Fox Cabaret, and tickets are really affordable.

Curious to hear what they sound like? Check out the clip:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

Not too shabby, right? Whatever you do, don’t call them “The Archies.”

Both KJ Apa and his co-star Hart Denton – who plays Chic on the show – are in the band with Apa on guitar and Denton doing vocals.

Apa shared a concert poster on his Instagram on Monday, March 14.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa)

“Get your tickets before they sell out,” wrote Apa.

Motherlover’s first Instagram post dates back to May 24, 2021, but they’ve been posting more and more lately in advance of their first ever upcoming album recorded at Hipposonic Recording Studios.

Now, Riverdale fans in Vancouver have a chance to take in an awesome night of music while seeing the show’s biggest star in real life.

Motherlover

When: March 26, 2022
Time: 8 pm to 10 pm
Where: Fox Cabaret, 2321 Main Street, Vancouver
Cost: $22.85
Tickets: Available online

