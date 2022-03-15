FoodCoffee & TeaSpecials & Deals

Vancouver's Catoro Cafe reopens with a free bubble tea offer (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 15 2022, 7:29 pm
Vancouver's Catoro Cafe reopens with a free bubble tea offer (PHOTOS)
Left: @catoropets/Instagram, Right: Daniel Chai/Daily Hive
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Edmonds Town Centre

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Edmonds Town Centre
Havana

Mexican, Cocktails

Havana
Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar

Seafood, Cocktails

Papi's Seafood and Oyster Bar
Cibo Trattoria

Cocktails, Breakfast and Brunch

Cibo Trattoria
Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant

Asian, Seafood

Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant
Hi Five Chicken (Burnaby)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Burnaby)

Catoro, Vancouver’s magical cat cafe, has reopened its doors after completing renovations and it’s welcoming back guests with the purrfect offer!

The cafe at 666 E Broadway is offering patrons a free bubble tea of their choice with every weekday (Tuesday to Thursday) admission purchased, until March 31.

Pick your favourite boba flavour and then enjoy the felines in the cat forest portion of the cafe.

Catoro Cafe

Daniel Chai/Daniel Hive

New and returning guests will immediately see the hand-painted mural created by staff members Allee, Hayley, and Sasha.

Catoro Cafe

Daniel Chai/Instagram

Wooden cat perches were also added to the walls for additional kitty viewing spots

Catoro Cafe

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

The cat-cuddling side – AKA the cat forest – can be booked in advance and enjoyed in 50-minute time slots. And if you fall in love with any of the cats (and how can you not), you can apply to adopt online.

This promo is available until the end of the month, so be sure to drop by and say hello to the kitties soon.

Catoro Cafe

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Catoro Cafe

Address: 666 E Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-2987

FacebookInstagram

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT