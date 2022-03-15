Vancouver's Catoro Cafe reopens with a free bubble tea offer (PHOTOS)

Catoro, Vancouver’s magical cat cafe, has reopened its doors after completing renovations and it’s welcoming back guests with the purrfect offer!

The cafe at 666 E Broadway is offering patrons a free bubble tea of their choice with every weekday (Tuesday to Thursday) admission purchased, until March 31.

Pick your favourite boba flavour and then enjoy the felines in the cat forest portion of the cafe.

New and returning guests will immediately see the hand-painted mural created by staff members Allee, Hayley, and Sasha.

Wooden cat perches were also added to the walls for additional kitty viewing spots

The cat-cuddling side – AKA the cat forest – can be booked in advance and enjoyed in 50-minute time slots. And if you fall in love with any of the cats (and how can you not), you can apply to adopt online.

This promo is available until the end of the month, so be sure to drop by and say hello to the kitties soon.

Address: 666 E Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-2987

