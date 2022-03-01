EventsArtsDH Community PartnershipCurated

Shen Yun Performing Arts is returning to Vancouver this month

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Mar 1 2022, 11:08 pm
Shen Yun Performing Arts is returning to Vancouver this month
Shen Yun Performing Arts/Submitted
Acclaimed New York-based dance group Shen Yun is returning to Vancouver this month.

Shen Yun Performing Arts is performing seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from March 22 to 27. Fans will not want to miss out on the troupe’s first performances in town since 2019.

The troupe was forced to cancel its 2020 and 2021 shows in Vancouver due to the pandemic.

Shen Yun was established in 2006 by practitioners of Falun Dafa, a meditation discipline based on the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance. Over the years, Shen Yun has become one of the biggest productions on earth, taking attendees back to the magical world of Ancient China.

Shen Yun Performing Arts

Shen Yun Performing Arts/Submitted

The production features dance as the centrepiece, with classical and folk styles from China’s many ethnicities set to a live orchestra that combines Chinese and western instruments.

You’ll witness performers adorned in an array of beautiful and traditional hand-made costumes performing and interacting with an animated backdrop, as well as vocalists singing opera in Chinese. Don’t worry — you definitely don’t have to speak the language to follow along, as the performance is guided by hosts who narrate everything in both English and Chinese.

Canadian audiences have described Shen Yun as “beyond expectation,” “absolutely mind-blowing,” as well as praising the beautiful costumes, colours, and use of lighting throughout the performance.

Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver 2022

When: March 22 to 27, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm (Tuesday, Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street
Price: Starting at $95 — Tickets available online

DH Vancouver Staff
