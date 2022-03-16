EventsDH Community PartnershipEsportsEsports

The Gaming Stadium is hosting a free video game and pizza party next week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Mar 16 2022, 5:16 pm
The Gaming Stadium is hosting a free video game and pizza party next week
The Gaming Stadium/Submitted
Spring Break is well underway for most Lower Mainland students, and The Gaming Stadium (TGS) and 7-Eleven Canada are teaming up to help them make the most of it.

The convenience chain is taking over the Richmond-based esports arena from March 25 to 27 and turning it into the 7-Eleven Gamers Lounge.

The free, all-ages event features a variety of fun activities for the whole family.

The Gaming Stadium

Vancouver Street Battle at The Gaming Stadium/Submitted

Try your hand at the IRL Rocket League Challenge, where guests can take the controls of an RC Car to try and score goals. The Rocket League Championship Series Winter Major Finals will also be broadcast live on a big screen at TGS.

There will be a free-play arcade with over eight classic titles like Asteroids, Super Pac Man, and Centipede to revisit or discover for the first time.

The Gaming Stadium

Rocket League/Submitted

Gamers can also test their skills during the Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Street Fighter V tournaments. The games will also be available for console free-play throughout the three-day event.

Vancouver Street Battle will be in the house running their regularly scheduled tournaments for free, with TGS Prize Packs for competitors to win.

And to keep you fueled throughout the weekend, 7-Eleven Canada will be serving hot and fresh gamer snacks. The first 200 guests each day will receive free pizza, chicken sandwiches and more, so plan to come early.

Guests are encouraged to pre-register for the 7-Eleven Gamers Lounge, with various time slots to choose from each day. Entry at the door is also available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Gaming Stadium

The Gaming Stadium/Submitted

7-Eleven Gamers Lounge at The Gaming Stadium

When: March 25 to 27, 2022
Time: 5 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: The Gaming Stadium – 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Cost: Free, register online

Daniel Chai
