15 things to do in Vancouver this week: June 7 to 13, 2021

Please note: As ordered by health officials, non-essential travel between regions in BC is not permitted at this time. Currently, indoor gatherings of up to five visitors or one other household are allowed. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor. If you are sick, please stay home.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered!

From Playland to Nosh Foodie Fest, Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ and more, here are 15 things to keep you busy in Vancouver from June 7 to 13.

What: Playland will begin welcoming guests from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley starting Friday, June 11. Attractions such as AtmosFear, The Beast, Breakdance, Enterprise, Gladiator, Hell’s Gate, and the Wooden Roller Coaster will be operational, as will a number of children and family-friendly rides.

The park says that it will be operating with a number of health and safety measures in place. Visitor capacity has been reduced and tickets must be purchased in advance for specific entry. Cash will also not be accepted on the premises. In addition to enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization, mask-wearing will also be required while lining up and on rides — they’re also recommended throughout the rest of the park. Naturally, guests are asked to stay home if they’re sick.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting June 11, 2021

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: $29.50 to $39.50, Children 3 and under free. Book Playland ride passes online

What: Experience Capilano Mall’s NOSH Foodie Fest ― a virtual event happening throughout June. Taste, sip, and savour yummy activities from the comfort of your kitchen. Don’t miss out on virtual cooking classes, custom jar label workshops, a food styling and photography tutorial, and even an online tea party with etalk’s own Danielle Graham!

When: June 1 to June 30

Time: Various times

Where: the Nosh website and @shopcapilanomall

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver is a dog’s paradise. The city is peppered with places for Fido to enjoy: sprinting on the beach, throwing the ball at the park, and a dip in the ocean — not to mention chillin’ on those pooch-friendly patios for a bevy with their human after a long day. We’ve narrowed down some of the best places for your doggo to let down their hair in.

Where: Various locations in Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: A month-long gathering and showcase of Indigenous Performing Arts and Indigenous artists begins today as Talking Stick Festival continues its 20th Anniversary celebrations. Summer Sojourn presents a lineup of online concerts, dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions and more from June 1 to July 1, plus some unique and unexpected experiences.

When: Now until July 1, 2021

Time: Start times vary based on event

Where: Virtual

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Canadian premiere of Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ takes place from June 11 to 20, featuring a floral trail of over 50 pop-up installations created by Vancouver’s top florists. Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ promises a bevy of Instagram-worthy sights, including floral couture mannequins, giant floral hearts, and flower bombed antique cars.

When: June 11 to 20, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations in Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words. We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month. There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of new restaurants Online

What: Splash parks are great for everyone: kids, and for those who are young at heart. Some water parks opened up over the Victoria Day long weekend and a few more are set to open in June. The Vancouver Park Board notes online, all spray parks it operates have buttons to turn on the water for five minutes at a time to follow water restrictions, and most parks have limited to no supervision. These parks are also on a “first come, first serve” basis.

Where: Various locations in Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Heritage Foundation presents a virtual edition of the Heritage House Tour is back. Participants will tour six unique homes and discover their stories during the online event.

When: June 8, 2021

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $30-$40, purchase online

What: Wings and Wizards is an immersive, family-friendly exhibit that will span over 7,000-sq-ft inside BC Place. Produced by SHINE Experiences, the touch-free exhibition is a mystical adventure that involves both a wizard’s academy and an enchanted forest. The event is self-guided, using tools such as motion tracking, proximity-based devices, lights, projections, props, and soundscapes. The key to the entire experience, according to organizers, is a trusty magic wand that visitors will use to “cast spells, solve riddles, and move through space and time.”

When: June to September 2021

Time: Monday to Friday from 1 to 9:15 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 9:15 pm

Where: BC Place (Gate A) – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Prices start at $65, purchase online

What: The VIMFF’s online platform showcases four films, including three grand prize-winning films, with stories about tackling the unimaginable as well as emotional stories about the children of celebrated alpinists. Best of Climbing Show also includes a live virtual workshop by adventure photographer Corey Rich, and two climbing clinics hosted by Arc’teryx athletes Alannah Yip and Will Stanhope.

When: June 9 to 23, 2021

Time: Viewing Period from June 9 at 12 pm to June 23 at midnight. Ticket sales end on June 16 at midnight.

Where: Virtual

Cost: $15, purchase online

What: Paint in the Park is a beginner-friendly painting workshop hosted by Art From The Heart. The two-hour outdoor interactive workshop sponsored by Bucha Brew Kombucha takes place rain or shine and will have an instructor guiding guests through recreating a painting. The COVID-safe and socially-distant atmosphere will be set with music, interactive installations and outdoor decor. No experience necessary and all materials provided.

When: June 10, June 24, July 13 and August 10, 2021

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park – Location to be emailed to participants

Cost: $50, register Online

What: The 14th annual Doors Open Richmond is going virtual in 2021, with new videos and behind-the-scenes footage from more than 30 partner sites spotlighted on the City of Richmond’s website and Richmond Museum’s social media channels.

When: Now until June 12, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver International Children’s Festival presents theatre, music, dance and storytelling performances created specifically for children. This year’s festival is all virtual with a mix of live and pre-recorded online shows by artists like Bobs & Lolo, The Human Radio, Fred Penner, and more.

When: Now until June 13, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: Pay-what-you-can, purchase online

What: Each year, the World Naked Bike Ride protests car culture, the pollution cars cause, and the use of non-renewable energy like oil. Since 2004, cities from around the world have joined the liberating movement, making this the world’s largest naked event promoting cycling. This year the event will take place on June 12, with riders meeting at Sunset Beach Park at noon.

When: June 12, 2021

Time: Noon

Where: Sunset Beach Park

Cost: Free

What: The quesabirria taco purveyor will be popping up in Gastown for “Top Rope Birria’s Taco Party,” aka a 50-seat, licensed margarita and quesabirria taco pop-up bar. Folks can expect a curated list of blended margaritas, slushie mixed drinks (think frozen horchata spiked with rum), and beer to sip on alongside a menu of beef and veggie quesabirria tacos, cheese skirts, freshly fried chips with house salsa, street nachos, pickled veggies, and more. When it comes to the sweet stuff, the newly launched Butterboom Bakery will be dishing up churro-crullers, which will come filled with Horchata cream, spiced milk chocolate, and tequila-lime curd. Top Rope Birria’s Taco Party will also offer takeout options for all food and beverages

When: Every Tuesday

Time: 5 to 9 or 10 pm

Where: Behind The Birds & The Beets — 54 Alexander Street, Vancouver

* This indicates a sponsored placement.