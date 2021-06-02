Please note: As ordered by health officials, non-essential travel between regions in BC is not permitted at this time. Currently, indoor gatherings of up to five visitors or one other household are allowed. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor. If you are sick, please stay home.

Downtown Vancouver is blooming with beautiful floral art displays in support of breast cancer research this month.

The Canadian premiere of Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ takes place from June 11 to 20, featuring a floral trail of over 50 pop-up installations created by Vancouver’s top florists.

The one-of-a-kind show is hosted by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association and Robson Street Business Association and encourages visitors to safely stroll the self-guided exhibit while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ is a floral celebration in support of breast cancer research,” explained Karen Marshall, Co-Founder of Fleurs de Villes.

“Over the years many of our fleuristes have created loving, personal tributes to this cause and in some cases in memory of the women who have lost their lives to this disease. It was important for Fleurs de Villes to acknowledge that on a bigger scale and we felt we could raise not only awareness but money as well. ”

Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ is donating 10 per cent of all sponsorship fees raised from the global ROSÉ tour to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC) and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Visitors can also purchase flowers on June 13 from fresh pop-up flower shops along the trail with partial proceeds going towards breast cancer research.

“Earlier this year, the World Health Organization announced that breast cancer is now the most common cancer in the world. More than 27,000 Canadians will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year,” said Kimberly Carson, CEO of BCSC.

“Fleurs de Villes recognizes the need to continue working to find a cure and partnered with BCSC to help support our mission to save lives through breast cancer research. We invite all guests of Fleurs de Villes to stop by to learn more.”

Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ promises a bevy of Instagram-worthy sights, including floral couture mannequins, giant floral hearts, and flower bombed antique cars.

Plan your route by picking up a map or scan a QR code at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver starting on June 11. Then follow the trail over to Robson Street and down to the waterfront. A digital copy of the map will also be available to download online.

“Our events evolve over time and grow as the momentum builds,” said Tina Barkley, Co-Founder of Fleurs de Villes.

“We always start with a core of ideal installations that we know will wow all who sees them. As we talk to different businesses, landlords and sponsors about what we are doing, more want to be a part of this joyful event.

“The planning and organization of the over 50 installations and dozens of florists is a lot of moving parts but the systems and great people make it all happen. This year, planning and building the 16-feet tall Shaw Brighter Blooms floral pyramid, and taking on the iconic flower-adorned Fountain of the Pioneers on the Burrard Benches in the brand new plazas at Bentall Centre has made this show particularly exciting.”

Floral enthusiasts are also encouraged to use pedal power by cycling through the trail on a Mobi by Shaw Go bike. The Mobi stations at Bute and Robson or Shaw Tower at Cordova and Thurlow will be decorated for the occasion. Plus cyclists can use the promo code “rose” throughout the 10-day event and receive 25 per cent off a 30-Day Pass to Mobi by Shaw Go.

Foodies will also find plenty to enjoy at Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ. Stop by the Kim Crawford Rosé Terrace at the Vancouver Art Gallery’s 1931 Gallery Bistro to enjoy a glass of Kim Crawford Rosé and a special Floral High Tea menu. Or bring your appetites to the new Oakridge x Pac Rim Patio in the plaza between the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel and Shaw Tower, the Oakridge floral-adorned food truck, or Nightingale for their feature ROSÉ menu.

“We want people to explore, celebrate, share, and be in awe of all of the floral talents in this city,” said Marshall. “We are sharing the work of over 25 local florists so we hope people come out safely to appreciate the hard work all the artists have put into these stunning installations.”