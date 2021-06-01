The World Naked Bike Ride is returning to Vancouver this month

You can tan all your cheeks and go for a pedal at the same time this month, because the World Naked Bike Ride is coming back to Vancouver.

Each year, the World Naked Bike Ride protests car culture, the pollution cars cause, and the use of non-renewable energy like oil.

Since 2004, cities from around the world have joined the liberating movement, making this the world’s largest naked event promoting cycling.

And much like the No Pants SkyTrain Ride, it’s one of those events that always elicits a reaction from anyone who witnesses the ride.

This year the event will take place on June 12, with riders meeting at Sunset Beach Park at noon.

The event is free, so if you want to express yourself while riding your favourite mode of transportation, this is your chance.

When: June 12, 2021

Time: Noon

Where: Sunset Beach Park

Price: Free