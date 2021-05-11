Bow wow! Here are 10 of the best dog parks in Vancouver

Vancouver is a dog’s paradise.

The city is peppered with places for Fido to enjoy: sprinting on the beach, throwing the ball at the park, and a dip in the ocean — not to mention chillin’ on those pooch-friendly patios for a bevy with their human after a long day.

We’ve narrowed down some of the best places for your doggo to let down their hair in Vancouver.

Where: 1020 Marinaside Crescent

Description: Located in the buzzing neighbourhood of Yaletown, Coopers’ Park is a great spot to take your pupper if you live in the downtown core. There’s plenty of opportunity for exercise — take a walk on the seawall there (on a leash) then run wild when you hit the grassy area. The Vancouver Park Board is also planning a renewal for the dog off-leash area and is asking for your input.

Where: 1929 W Georgia Street

Description: This park in Coal Harbour is a nugget often overlooked, with Stanley Park often stealing the limelight. It’s located at Georgia and Denman, and has a lot of green space for Fido to burn off some steam and a beach area to cool down. The mountain and ocean view — chef’s kiss.

Where: 1204 Beach Avenue

Description: It has “Sunset” in the name, but this park is perfect for any time of the day. Another great spot you can reach via seawall, this area is great for dogs to dig in the sand, run down to the water, and to play fetch. Plus, there’s plenty of space between the pups and pedestrians going for stroll on the seawall.

Where: 215 W 1st Avenue

Description: Even with Olympic Village getting busier and busier lately, there’s plenty of spaces for you to take Fido — whether to burn off energy or chill. There’s some green space located by the seawall overlooking the Cambie Bridge, and tucked to the side is a gated dog park where the doggos run wild in the dirt together — just be prepared for a bath after!

Where: 999 Charleson Street

Description: You and your dog will enjoy this park. Found on the side of the seawall, with spectacular views of the water and downtown, there’s a lot of space to play fetch and there’s also a pond nearby for a cool down — great for these warmer days ahead.

Where: 1905 Ogden Avenue

Description: A spot loved by dogs and their owners, in Kits, Hadden Park gives your fur baby space to run, go for a dip, dig in the sand, and hang out with pals that are also showing up for some time at the beach with their humans. While Fido loves life playing in the sand, you can sit back and soak up the ocean views.

Where: 4801 NW Marine Drive

Description: The best of both worlds. First, your pooch can enjoy a long stretch of beach for sprints and a dip (this park is located west of the swimming area), while you soak in the rays and enjoy the West Coast views. Then, when you’re finished with fun in the sun, there’s the (approx) hour long Canyon Loop trail for a stroll in the trees.

Where: 3300 Victoria Drive

Description: Trout Lake Park is made for family fun, you have a playground for the kids and a lot of space to play fetch with Fido. Did we mention the lake is there too so your pooch can dip their paws in the water?

Where: 4600 Cambie Street

Description: The Cambie area is known for its amazing views of the city. Not only will you be spoiled with this stunning backdrop, your doggo will be in their glory surrounded by gardens, plenty of green grass, and space to play frisbee or fetch.

Where: 3201 New Brighton Road

Description: Find your new ‘outside gym’ with your dog in Hastings-Sunrise. New Brighton Park is west of the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge and surrounded with trails for you both to walk or run! When you reach the park, you’ll have spectacular views of the North Shore while your pup continues its run in the park. Fido can cool down as well because there’s beach access to the Burrard Inlet.

Win-win.