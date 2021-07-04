15 things to do in Vancouver this week: July 5 to 11, 2021

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Keep the fun levels up by checking out a great event around Vancouver. From Granville Flea Market to Shop the Block, BREAKWATER and more, here are 15 things to keep you busy this week.

See also:

What: Granville Flea Market is a top-notch vintage streetwear market happening at The American on Main Street. In addition to hosting some awesome clothing and retail vendors, the event will offer attendees boozy beverages and food from DL Burgers. Indoor and outdoor seating is slated to be available. Folks are asked to respect social distancing regulations and stay home if they aren’t feeling well on the day of the event.

When: July 10, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: The American — 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online or at the door

What: The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting Family Days every Sunday in July and August, featuring special events, workshops and entertainment. Admission ticket includes one parent and one child, with all Family Day activities following health and safety protocols. Once the activity comes to an end, guests are invited to explore the Garden.

When: Every Sunday from July 4 to August 22, 2021

Time: Activities start at various times

Where: The Garden’s primary entrance has been relocated to Keefer and Carrall Street, right across from S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Simon K.Y. Lee Senior Care Home.

Cost: $10-$25, more details and register Online

What: Wings and Wizards is an immersive, family-friendly exhibit that will span over 7,000-sq-ft inside BC Place. Produced by SHINE Experiences, the touch-free exhibition is a mystical adventure that involves both a wizard’s academy and an enchanted forest. The event is self-guided, using tools such as motion tracking, proximity-based devices, lights, projections, props, and soundscapes. The key to the entire experience, according to organizers, is a trusty magic wand that visitors will use to “cast spells, solve riddles, and move through space and time.”

When: June to September 2021

Time: Monday to Friday from 1 to 9:15 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 9:15 pm

Where: BC Place (Gate A) – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Prices start at $65, purchase online

What: Our city’s proximity to the water makes it one of the best places to patio hop in the world — in our humble opinion, at least. Whether it’s a bougie cabana-style waterside oasis or a casual pub patio that’s a total sun trap, this city is where it’s at when it comes to incredible outdoor dining and drinking spaces. Check out our list of best waterfront patios in Vancouver and be sure to plan what’s likely to be one of the most scenic al fresco crawls you’ll ever embark on.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of best waterfront patios Online

What: Shop the Block, presented by Grosvenor, brings together local vendors, food trucks, and immersive art installations to enjoy at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby. Treat yourself to some of Vancouver’s top food trucks, then shop for one-of-a-kind items from local artisans curated by BC Shop Local. Enjoy art installations by three Vancouver Mural Festival artists — iheartblob, Yuan Zhang, and Ngô Kỳ Duyên, aka Jo and check out a pop-up art gallery hosted by West Vancouver’s Benjamin Lumb and an immersive art experience room by Siloh and muralist Drew Young beginning July 9.

When: July 9 and 10, July 23 and 24, August 13 and 14, August 27 and 28, 2021

Time: Fridays from 4 to 10 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Petley Jones Gallery presents a selection of Indigenous artworks from Canada and Australia in Aboriginal Works Exhibit: The First.

When: Tuesday to Saturday until July 10, 2021

Time: 10 to 6 pm or by appointment

Where: Petley Jones Gallery – 2245 Granville Street Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Boca del Lupo’s Net Zero project invites the community for a discussion about the world’s big problems. The installation at The Fishbowl on Granville Island also has an interactive component titled the Big Battery, the first real-world attempt to drive the technology of Boca del Lupo space with the pedal power of the community.

When: Wednesday to Saturday from July 8 to August 28, 2021

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: The Fishbowl on Granville Island – #100 – 1398 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Juke Fried Chicken and DL Chicken Shack are collaborating on a pop-up at New Westminster’s Steel & Oak Brewing. The brewery will be serving up an array of exclusive eats from the minds of Juke Chef/Co-Owner Bryan Satterford and DL Chef/Co-Owner Doug Stephen alongside its lineup of craft brews. Choose from the Juke’N on the DL Fried Chicken Sando, boneless thighs by-the-piece, and sides like Juke Asian Peanut Slaw, Vennie’s Corn Salad, and Juke X DL Summer Potato Salad available.

When: July 9 to July 11, 2021

Where: Steel & Oak Brewing Co. – 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster

What: Songs of Summer showcases local performing artists at the Gateway Theatre Grove right in front of the venue. July 10 features music and theatre artist Amanda Sum with a live performance of her debut folk-pop album. Each group of concert-goers will be asked to stay within marked-out spots on the lawn and to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on.

When: July 10, 2021

Time: 7 to 8 pm

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: Browse at more than 25 vendors and food trucks at this bustling spot on the seawall, not far from Science World.

When: Every Thursday until October 7, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: Concord Community Park, 50 Pacific Boulevard at Quebec Street

What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000 sq ft immersive experience room that uses 360-degree projections to show off Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also be used to create a virtual reality experience of inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original drawings.

Visits will take approximately one hour and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll be following all recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

When: Now until August 31, 2021

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: UNINTERRUPTED VR is an outdoor shared virtual reality experience that explores the intersection of a wild salmon migration with city life while encouraging reflection on the impact of our urban footprint. Each UNINTERRUPTED VR event will have a small audience of 20 put on a VR headset while seated on a swivel chair. The 360-degree experience takes place for everyone at the same time.

When: July 7 to 11, 2021 (Vancouver); July 14 to 24 (North Vancouver); August 3 to 13 (Burnaby); August 17 to 29 (Vancouver)

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: Museum of Vancouver (July 7 to 11), The Shipyard Commons (July 14 to 21), Burnaby Art Gallery (August 3 to 13), TBD (August 17 to 29)

Cost: Free, register online

What: Dancing on the Edge Festival 2021 features over 30 online and live stage performances by top artists across Canada. This year’s festival features recorded online performances and live shows, premieres of dance films, and dance discussions.

When: July 8 to 17, 2021

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: Virtual and limited in-person audiences at Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street Vancouver

Cost: $15-$35, purchase online

What: Some Assembly Theatre Company and RHYTAG present BREAKWATER, a digital play that follows six youth who face the effects of isolation and mental health struggles from a symbolic world-wide flood. Written and directed by Valerie Methot in collaboration with Diverse Metro Vancouver Youth. Each performance is followed by a Community Dialogue discussion.

When: July 8 and 11, 2021

Time: 7 pm (July 8), 3 pm (July 11)

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, donations appreciated. Register online

What: Cree author Michelle Good joins CBC Radio host Sheryl MacKay in conversation for CBC’s Booked @VPL. Good is the author of Five Little Indians which has been nominated for multiple awards this year, including the Giller Prize, the B.C. and Yukon Book Prize, the Indigenous Voices Award, and the Governor General’s Literary Award for Fiction in English.

When: July 10, 2021

Time: 11 am

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online