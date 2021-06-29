Who’s ready for a double dose of crispy fried deliciousness? Juke Fried Chicken and DL Chicken Shack have teamed up for the ultimate collaboration.

The two much-loved local Vancouver chicken spots are popping up at New Westminster’s Steel & Oak Brewing (1319 3rd Avenue) from July 9 to 11.

The brewery will be serving up an array of exclusive eats from the minds of Juke Chef/Co-Owner Bryan Satterford and DL Chef/Co-Owner Doug Stephen alongside its lineup of craft brews.

Folks who check out this three-day-only collaboration will find grub like the Juke’N on the DL Fried Chicken Sando, made with fried Rossdown Farms boneless chicken thigh topped with Juke’s gluten-free batter, DL slaw and pickles and Juke BBQ sauce sandwiched between a Livia potato bun.

Heatseekers can opt for Juke’s trademark Spicy Boyz Sauce or DL’s signature Hot Chicken Spice Dust in mild, medium, hot, and — for the brave — extra hot.

In addition to that impressive handheld there will be boneless thighs by-the-piece, and sides like Juke Asian Peanut Slaw, Vennie’s Corn Salad, and Juke X DL Summer Potato Salad available.

You can catch the Juke’N on the DL collaboration at Steel & Oak is available on Friday, July 9 from 3 to 8 pm, Saturday, July 10 from noon to 8 pm, and Sunday, July 11 from noon to 4 pm or until sold out.

JUKE’N ON THE DL MENU

When: Friday, July 9 to Sunday, July 11

Where: Steel & Oak Brewing Co., 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster