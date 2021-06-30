Please note: British Columbia is in Step 2 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

We’ve been patiently waiting to hear what’s happening with the Richmond Night Market’s 2021 season, and we finally have more than a general update from organizers.

Earlier this spring, the market’s management team released a statement announcing the opening date would be postponed due to the pandemic.

Now, we have slightly more specific details about the season. It will be opening in mid-July.

“We are excited to announce that the Richmond Night Market will be returned in mid-July. Let’s reconnect and get back together again this summer,” said organizers.

This announcement comes after BC health officials announced Tuesday that the province is officially entering Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan beginning Thursday, July 1.

In pre-pandemic years the huge outdoor market — North America’s largest — typically ran from early May into October.

This event normally draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage.

We’ll keep you posted as more exact details are revealed.

Richmond Night Market 2021

When: Mid-July, 2021