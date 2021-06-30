PNE reveals details for in-person Fair starting August

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The PNE has announced that it will return later this summer with a smaller, in-person Fair.

The announcement was made by Fair organizers on Wednesday morning, following news that British Columbia would enter Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan on July 1.

“After carefully considering a new way forward in light of increasing vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 case counts, we are extremely pleased to welcome visitors to the 2021 PNE Fair,” says PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost in a statement.

“The PNE team have worked tirelessly to plan for a reduced capacity fair with a more limited scope that still delivers the fun that people have come to expect, and to that end, we have been successful.”

Frost adds that the in-person Fair is also great news for staff, exhibition and concession partners, and employees.

The Fair will return with much of its popular entertainment and food options, including SuperDogs, live nightly music with local artists, the West Coast Lumberjack Show, and a nightly pyro-musical finale.

Additionally, fair-goers can look forward to a comedy street corner, a marketplace, farm country, and Playland.

The PNE Fair will operate from August 21 to September 6 (closed on August 23 and 30). Tickets will go on sale online starting July 2 and 10 am and will cost $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors. Those age five and under can enter for free, although they must reserve those free tickets in advance.

A limited number of tickets will be made available each day, ensuring that visitor capacity is controlled and managed.

PNE Fair 2021

When: August 21 to September 6, 2021

Where: The PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online starting July 2 at 10 am