15 things to do in Vancouver this week: July 12 to 18, 2021

Beautiful weather continues to shine in Vancouver, so get out and enjoy it! From UNINTERRUPTED VR to Cypress Mountain’s Eagle Coaster and more, here are 15 things to keep you busy this week.

What: The Fraser Valley Bandits take on the Guelph Nighthawks in Canadian Elite Basketball League action at Abbotsford Centre. As part of Step 3 of BC’s restart plan, 50% capacity is allowed at indoor sporting events, meaning about 3,500 fans are allowed to attend.

When: July 14, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Rd, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

Mid-Day Music and Food Trucks at Bentall Centre

What: Bentall Centre is bringing some of Vancouver’s best food truck vendors to the downtown core this summer. A weekly rotation of the best local eats including Le Tigre, Henry’s Hip Eats, Crack On, The Praguery, Kyu Grill and Shameless Buns will be located on the Burrard Benches at 555 Burrard Street all summer long. Don’t forget to stop by the Dunsmuir Patio Wednesday-Friday 12 to 2 pm for free concerts by talented local musicians on the new sun-soaked patio.

When: Monday to Fridays from July to September 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Dunsmuir Patio at Bentall Centre – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver; Burrard Benches at Bentall Centre – 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Playland is welcoming guests to enjoy attractions such as AtmosFear, The Beast, Breakdance, Enterprise, Gladiator, Hell’s Gate, and the Wooden Roller Coaster will be operational, as will a number of children and family-friendly rides.

The park says that it will be operating with a number of health and safety measures in place. Visitor capacity has been reduced, and tickets must be purchased in advance for specific entry. Cash will also not be accepted on the premises. In addition to enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization, mask-wearing will also be required while lining up and on rides — they’re also recommended throughout the rest of the park. Naturally, guests are asked to stay home if they’re sick.

When: Thursdays to Sundays until August 20, September 10 and 11, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Thursday to Sunday) 6 to 11 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Playland — 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: $29.50 to $39.50, Children 3 and under free. Book Playland ride passes Enjoy your favourite rides at Playland

What: The 2021 VanPrideFest presents the Pride Summer Series of online concerts in partnership with Fido. Enjoy performances by The Pack AD, Strange Breed and Romeo Reyes on July 16 and Old Soul Rebel, Parlour Panther and Matthew Presidente on July 23. The events also include a hilarious host, trivia, and a chance to win prize packages when watching live.

When: July 16 and July 23, 2021

Time: 6 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: The Indian Summer Festival (ISF) celebrates its 11th anniversary with a series of 10 curated online and hybrid events spanning from music, performing arts and literary discussions. During this year’s festival, there are two in-person events to check out, including a self-guided walking tour of the Punjabi Market and Vox.Infold at Lobe Studio, the only 4D sound studio of its kind in North America

When: Now until July 17, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person

Cost: Various, purchase tickets and passes online

What: Vancouver Maritime Museum presents Silent Witness, a collection of shipwreck photography by Italian photographer and artist Stefano Benazzo. Benazzo has spent decades searching for shipwrecks in remote locations around the world.

When: Now until July 18, 2021

Time: Thursday to Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Maritime Museum – 1905 Ogden Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $10-$13.50, book online

What: Our city’s proximity to the water makes it one of the best places to patio hop in the world — in our humble opinion, at least. That’s why we’ve created a list of the best waterfront patios in Vancouver. Whether it’s a bougie cabana-style waterside oasis or a casual pub patio that’s a total sun trap, this city is where it’s at when it comes to incredible outdoor dining and drinking spaces.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of waterfront patios Online

What: Colourful translucent sheets onto the windows of the new indoor pedestrian bridge at The Amazing Brentwood now create a “rainbow bridge” effect when rays of sunlight hit the bridge. This is all part of a new public art installation across key locations of the mall, with large glass windows and surfaces provided with a stained glass-like touch by filtering natural light.

Where: The Amazing Brentwood – 4567 Lougheed Hwy., Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Paint in the Park is a beginner-friendly painting workshop hosted by Art From The Heart. The two-hour outdoor interactive workshop sponsored by Bucha Brew Kombucha takes place rain or shine and will have an instructor guiding guests through recreating a painting. The COVID-safe and physically distanced atmosphere will be set with music, interactive installations and outdoor decor. No experience is necessary, and all materials are provided.

When: July 13 and August 10, 2021

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park – Location to be emailed to participants

Cost: $50, register Online

What: UNINTERRUPTED VR is an outdoor shared virtual reality experience that explores the intersection of a wild salmon migration with city life while encouraging reflection on the impact of our urban footprint. Each UNINTERRUPTED VR event will have a small audience of 20 don a headset while seated on a swivel chair. The 360-degree experience takes place for everyone at the same time.

When: July 14 to 24 (North Vancouver); August 3 to 13 (Burnaby); August 17 to 29 (Vancouver)

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: The Shipyard Commons (July 14 to 21), Burnaby Art Gallery (August 3 to 13), TBD (August 17 to 29)

Cost: Free, register online

What: Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks is a new food truck pop-up series in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood. The new food truck “pod” is brought to you by The South Granville BIA and features Vancouver’s top food trucks at West 10th Avenue and Fir Street on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 8 pm. Vendors will rotate, but you can expect to see some of your favourites like Mom’s Grilled Cheese, Mr. Arancino, Reel Mac and Cheese, Shameless Buns, and Tornado Potato, to name just a few.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until September 4, 2021

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: West 10th Avenue and Fir Street

What: Cypress Mountain’s massive Eagle Coaster is a gravity-fed coaster that starts at the top of the Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain. Each ticket for the Eagle Express includes a ride on the chairlift. The track has a vertical drop of 279 metres (900 ft) over its 1.7-km-long (1.1 miles) winding distance through the forest overlooking vistas. Riders can expect speeds of up to 40 km/hr (25 mph).

When: July 12 until September 5, 2021

Time: There are 80 ride slots each hour from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Cypress Mountain – 6000 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver

Cost: Various with some restrictions, buy online

What: Discover over 25 farms and producers along with food and coffee trucks at Mount Pleasant Farmers Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Dude Chilling Park – 8th Ave and Guelph St, Vancouver

What: Artists Laura Barron and Wen Wen Lu invites Vancouverites to appreciate and advocate for local assets – businesses, services, green spaces – in creative ways like story, drawing, and poetry at COVID-safe, physically distanced pop-up booths in parks around the city.

When: July 10, July 17, July 19, July 26, August 3 and August 5, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various parks around Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: VFMF At Home features a free online series of specially-filmed concerts and song circles. The virtual festival includes a variety of musical styles and genres from some of BC’s top artists, including Jocelyn Pettit Band, Locarno, and more.

When: July 16 to 25, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free