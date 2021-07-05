Everyone deserves something to look forward to, and we just so happen to be looking forward to the ultimate event for meat and beer lovers alike: Brewery & The Beast.

The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, September 26, 2021, after being on hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020.

This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally sourced products and ingredients at the event site at the Concord Pacific Lot (180 Pacific Boulevard).

Brewery & The Beast typically runs in three Canadian cities — including Vancouver, Victoria, and Calgary — and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local, all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

Normally, attendees get a personal wooden board complete with a cup holder for their beer along with a hand/facecloth to use in between chowing down on dozens of local creations.

So, what local restaurants and businesses will be participating in the 2021 event? We have all the answers for you.

Here are all the confirmed Vancouver restaurants and purveyors to date:

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Fable Diner

Juke Fried Chicken

Nightingale

PiDGiN Restaurant

Torafuku

Two Rivers Specialty Meats

La Mezcaleria

Paella Guys

Whole Foods Market

giovane bacaro (new this year)

Miantiao (new this year)

Honey Salt (new this year)

Fanny Bay Oysters (new this year)

Straight & Marrow (new this year)

Cibo Trattoria (new this year)

Bread & Butter Cafe (new this year)

Osteria Savio Volpe (new this year)

Saha Eatery (new this year)

In addition to eats from those awesome names, attendees can look forward to entertainment brought to us by The Electric Timber Company, and an all-inclusive grazing event, upgraded washroom facilities, and new beverage partners.

Tickets to the Vancouver event go on sale on July 14 and cost $165.95 per person. Partial proceeds will be donated to the Chefs Table Society of BC.

When: Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 1 to 4 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Lot — 180 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $165.95 plus tax and service fees, available through the website starting July 14, 2021, at 9 am PST