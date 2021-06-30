Colourful translucent sheets onto the windows of the new indoor pedestrian bridge at The Amazing Brentwood now create a “rainbow bridge” effect when rays of sunlight hit the bridge.

This is all part of a new public art installation across key locations of the mall, with large glass windows and surfaces provided with a stain glass-like touch by filtering natural light.

The newly opened bridge spans over Brentwood Boulevard between the Grand Lobby and the Tables food court, which also recently opened. Visitors walking through this bridge literally go through colours of light, making it a very Instagrammable installation.

The Grand Lobby is a major hub at TAB, as it serves as the main entrance into Cineplex’s VIP Cinemas and The Rec Room. Both entertainment attractions are set to open in early July.

Check out my hyperlapse walk-through of #Cineplex's new @TheRecRoomCa opening soon at The Amazing Brentwood mall! 44,000 sq ft of dining & entertainment, including 90 arcade & video games, a casual sit-down restaurant, sports bar, and more.#vancre #vanre pic.twitter.com/7eiD5zD6gg — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) June 28, 2021

The rainbow bridge is just one of six immersive public light mural installations across the shopping centre, collectively named as “Aura,” designed by Canadian artist Elyse Dodge.

Other installations are located at highly visible locations such as glass roof of the bridge between SkyTrain Brentwood Town Centre Station and the main plaza, as well as the Grand Lobby windows and the glass walls of the outdoor elevator towers. Altogether the displays span almost 10,000 sq ft.

TAB owner Shape Properties told Daily Hive Urbanized the colourful installation will remain in place throughout Summer 2021, and it doubles as a fundraiser for Coast Mental Health. After “living in the shadows” over the past year, the installation celebrates mental health with ever-changing colourscapes.

Visitors are invited to take photos and tag TAB’s Instagram account (@the.amazing.brentwood) and include the hashtag #UnleashYourAura. For every social share tagging TAB will donate $1.00 to Coast Mental Health, up to $5,000. The charity offers housing, employment opportunities, and social support to individuals with mental health challenges in Metro Vancouver. The installation officially launches on July 13, 2021.

“While ‘Aura’ is intrinsically optimistic, it also serves as a reminder that the pandemic has made a lasting impact on our collective mental health,” reads a backgrounder on the installation.

Aura is the first in a number of upcoming public activations coinciding with the phased opening of the shops and restaurants at TAB.