TransLink offering big discounts to hundreds of attractions and tours this summer

In a bid to increase public transit ridership while supporting struggling tourism-based businesses, TransLink is offering passengers discounts to hundreds of local tours, attractions, and sightseeing and adventure destinations over the course of this summer.

This partnership, called “TransLink Reconnect,” with Destination Vancouver provides 25% off admission to attractions such as FlyOver Canada, Science World, Vancouver Lookout at Harbour Centre, Capilano Suspension Bridge, Grouse Mountain, Vancouver Art Gallery, Bloedel Conservatory, Van Dusen Botanical Garden, Vancouver Waterfront Sightseeing Adventures, and Butchart Gardens near Victoria.

“With restrictions easing, now is the time to get out and use transit to rediscover our cities and reconnect with the people and places we love,” said Steve Vanagas, vice president of communications, marketing, and public affairs for TransLink, in a statement.

“This summer’s campaign is the first of our efforts to encourage our customers to rediscover their transit system – it’s affordable, it’s convenient and it will connect you, and your family and friends, to everywhere you might want to visit in our region.”

To access the discounts, passengers simply have to use the code ‘LOVETRANSIT’ on viator.com.

Passengers are encouraged to use TransLink’s new Reconnect interactive map to plan their trip on public transit to the destinations.

“We are pleased to be partnering with TransLink to help both residents and visitors rediscover their love for our region’s exceptional attractions and sightseeing activities,” said Royce Chwin, president and CEO of Destination Vancouver.

“Summer is a crucial season for the many local tourism businesses that make up our visitor economy and we hope this initiative will encourage people to support them when they need it most.”

Additionally, last month, TransLink increased service to popular summertime outdoor destinations, such as Stanley Park, White Pine Beach, Buntzen Lake, Rocky Point Park, and Lions Bay.

As well, TransLink is deploying the “Reconnect Bus” to popular locations this summer. This brightly coloured bus will celebrate the return of fairs and festivals.

As of TransLink’s latest update, public transit ridership in Metro Vancouver is hovering at 40% of pre-pandemic levels, with bus ridership seeing the strongest rebound of over 60%.