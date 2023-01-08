20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: January 9 to 15

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Looking for something fun to do around Vancouver this week? We’ve got you covered!

Gluten-Free Expo, Jim Gaffigan, Lunar New Year Market, and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do from January 9 to 15.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: A local festival of all things hot chocolate is officially returning in 2023, just like it does every winter.

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet comeback from January 14 to February 14, 2023. The new name is to signal the addition of new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities. More details to be released closer to the event.

When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various restaurant opening hours

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a January 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

When: January 14 and 28, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Burnaby Photographic Society presents a print exhibition showcasing snaps from the club’s weekly meetings, outings, external competitions, and print nights. Head down to Shadbolt Centre for the Arts to see the wide variety of unique photos.

When: Now until January 28, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm (Monday to Friday), 8:30 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 9 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Centre Aisle Gallery and Encores Cafe – Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: UBC Botanical Garden is hosting its first Lunar New Year Market on January 14 and 15, with an artisan market, live entertainment, a lion dance, and more to enjoy.

Visitors of the Lunar New Year Market will meet local makers, artists, and crafters showcasing a variety of goods. The festivities also include kung fu performances from UBC Kung Fu Club and dance performances by the YunTang Dance Club and UBC Hanfu Culture Society.

When: January 14 and 15, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden Reception Centre – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $5 plus tax and fees, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display, including Guud san glans Robert Davidson: A Line That Bends But Does Not Break, Jin-Me Yoon’s About Time, and a SPOTLIGHT feature on Heiltsuk artist KC Hall.

Vancouver Art Gallery offers admission by donation every Tuesday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. In other words, it’s free to visit though any support you can provide the gallery is helpful towards its operations. Admission is also free for children and youth up to 18 years old, as well as gallery members and caregivers of persons with disabilities.

When: Every Tuesday evening

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Blind Tiger Comedy’s Devin Mackenzie leads a free sketch comedy class at Carousel Theatre Studios. Participants will try introductory sketch writing exercises, learn the concepts that make great sketch writers funny, and try writing their own comedic scenes. Beginners are welcome and no experience is necessary.

When: January 10, 2023

Time: 7 to 9:30 pm

Where: Carousel Theatre Studios, Studio C – 1411 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Over the Lunar New Year period, FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is featuring “Soar Over Taiwan,” a showcase of some of the island nation’s most iconic vistas and sites.

The immersive flight ride takes passengers along the waters near Green Island, above the famous Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, past tea farms, and into the heart of Taipei — over the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper. You can also enjoy Taiwan-inspired food and drinks at the Flying Whale Waterfront Cafe and add your wish to the hong bao tree.

When: January 10 to February 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Forgiveness is the powerful story of a family’s harrowing experiences during World War II adapted by Hiro Kanagawa from the acclaimed memoir by Mark Sakamoto.

Forgiveness explores how can one turn away from a life of anger and embrace forgiveness in the face of tremendous adversity and transgressions.

When: January 12 to February 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $35, purchase online

What: Dita Von Teese, The Queen of Burlesque, is bringing the world’s biggest burlesque show to Vancouver in January.

Attendees of Glamonatrix will enjoy a full evening of comedy and sophisticated striptease that celebrates diverse beauty and individuality. The “body-positive, celebratory show” will feature some of the most acclaimed burlesque performers in the world

When: January 10, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: FADO – The Saddest Music in the World by acclaimed Portuguese-Canadian playwright Elaine Ávila returns to the Firehall. The musical tells the story of a young woman facing her country’s Fascist past as well as her own identity. FADO also features the heartbreaking national music of Portugal known as Fado, which means “fate.”

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from January 14 to February 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Sliding scale of $25-$40. Purchase online

What: Treat Show is Allie Entwistle, Devin Mackenzie, Ronald Dario, Alyssa Hirose, Kerri Donaldson, and Tom Hill. The improv comedians have toured the world and now come together at China Cloud in Chinatown for a hilarious night of comedy.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 8 pm and 10 pm

Where: The China Cloud – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18 plus fees online, $20 at the door, or Pay What You Can. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants presents CHL action at the Langley Events Centre this week, including games against the Spokane Chiefs on January 13 and the Tri-City Americans on January 15.

When: January 13 and 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday), 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Gluten-Free Expo, Canada’s largest gluten-free event, is taking over Vancouver’s Conference Centre with a showcase of hundreds of local and international products.

Over the course of two days, guests will be able to sample tons of delicious eats — from pizzas to pastas to baked goods — and find amazing deals on frozen food, jarred sauces, alcohol, and much more. There will also be expert speakers throughout the event to provide guests with interesting information and advice about the gluten-free lifestyle — including registered dieticians, health coaches, and professional chefs.

When: January 14 to January 15, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets cost $20 and are available here

What: Daisy Theatre presents a twisted take on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in Little Willy. Every leading lady in the Daisy ensemble battles for the sought-after role of Juliet. Audience-favourite characters will return and there may even be an appearance of The Bard himself.

When: January 10 to 29, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: The Cultch’s Historic Theatre – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $35, purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents Gorilla Theatre, with improv comedians directing each other in scenes to prove they are the best director of the night.

The audience will decide whether the director deserves praise (a banana) or punishment (a forfeit) after each scene, and the comedian with the most bananas at the show’s end wins.

When: Every Friday starting January 13, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: Platinum recording artist Borgeous (“Tsunami,” “Stampede”) performs a free RSVP show at Harbour Event & Convention Centre on January 14. The LA-based DJ/producer has been nominated for a Juno and was ranked on DJ Mag’s list of Top 100 DJs of 2013.

When: January 14, 2023

Time: 10 pm to 3 am

Where: Harbour Event & Convention Centre – 760 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free, rsvp online

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is welcoming guests to its annual Canyon Lights for the holiday season.

The natural wonderland will be transformed into a magical holiday experience, with thousands of sparkling lights illuminating the iconic suspension bridge and other areas of the park.

When: Now until January 22, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: Six-time Grammy-nominated Jim Gaffigan is bringing his new Dark Pale tour to Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Sunday, January 15.

The show is presented by Just For Laughs, and it’s a great opportunity to see the two-time New York Times best-selling author and three-time Emmy winner in person.

When: January 15, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, in partnership with the Jewish Museum & Archives of BC, presents the Canadian premiere of Keeping the Song Alive.

The exhibition spotlights the mostly unknown story of the long-running collaboration of ethnomusicologist Dr. Ida Halpern and the late Kwakwaka’wakw Chiefs Billy Assu and Mungo Martin to document hundreds of sacred and traditional songs that would otherwise have been erased due to the Potlatch Ban and suppression of Northwest Coast Indigenous culture.

Keeping the Song Alive includes traditional music and regalia, contemporary art, film, and historical documentation for visitors to explore.

When: Now until March 19, 2023 (open Wednesday to Sunday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

Plus here’s an event happening next week that you need to get on your radar!

What: Learn how to cook like a Top Chef while supporting St. Paul’s Foundation Scotiabank Feast of Fortune. Chef Deseree Lo, Top Chef Canada Season 10 runner-up, leads an interactive virtual cooking class in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Ingredients will be delivered to participants, who will then join the class from the comfort of their own kitchen Ask questions, and learn tips and tricks, and get feedback on your culinary skills.

When: January 21, 2023. Registration deadline is January 16, 2023

Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $138 for delivered ingredients box and cooking class, $88 for each additional participant. Register online.