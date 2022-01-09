15 things to do in Vancouver this week: January 10 to 16

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Hungry for adventure or hungry for some delicious dishes? Whatever you’re looking for this week, we’ve got you covered with our list of 15 fun things to do in Vancouver from January 10 to 16. Dine Out Vancouver, Italian Film Week, and more.

What: Taking place from January 14 to 31, 2022, the popular annual fest features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course meals at affordable, fixed price points. In addition to the Vancouver World Chef Exchange dinner series — aka when select Vancouver restaurants host one-of-a-kind collab dinners — the Street Food City food truck festival is returning as well. There will also be informative classes, unique tours, and more.

When: January 14 to 31, 2022

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the full list online.

What: Vancouver International Film Festival, with the support of the Consulate General of Italy in Vancouver and the Istituto Italiano di Cultura Toronto, presents Vancouver Italian Film Week 2022. The Italian film showcase features 14 films and seven new releases, including The Hand of God on January 10, The Macaluso Sisters on January 11, and The King of Laughter on January 13.

When: Now until January 13, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street Vancouver

Tickets: various, purchase online

What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000 sq ft immersive experience room that uses 360-degree projections to show off Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also be used to create a virtual reality experience of inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original drawings.

Visits will take approximately one hour and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll be following all recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

When: Now until March 2022

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: Situated under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. The rink also has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area that is currently being set up, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

When: Daily until the end of the season

Time: Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm

Where: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver (Robson Street and Howe Street)

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: Vancouver Giants’ CHL season continues with two games against the Prince George Cougars this weekend at Langley Events Centre.

When: January 14 and 15, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday) and 7 pm (Saturday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Bonus Stage presents a monthly online concert series of live performances inspired by video games and other nerdy delights. This month’s lineup includes Smart Game Piano, Adora Blue and The Koopa Kids. Hosted by Josh Pendlebury of video game rockers The Runaway Four.

When: January 15, 2022

Time: 2 to 8 pm

Where: Online via Twitch

Cost: Free though donations are appreciated.

What: Voxel Bridge, created by Columbian artist Jessica Angel, is a one-of-a-kind public art installation featuring augmented reality and blockchain technology underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge. The exhibition is 19,000-square-feet in size and was created in association with the Vancouver Biennale. The artwork explores how public space can be constructed and used both physically and digitally. Voxel Bridge will remain in place and open to the public until 2023.

When: Now until 2023

Time: Anytime

Where: Underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge

Cost: Free

What: The magical Canyon Lights attraction returned to the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park for the 2021 holiday season. The famed suspension bridge will be glowing, and the canyon floor underneath it will be illuminated with lights from below, creating an enchanting winter wonderland.

Visitors will be able to venture through a rainforest decorated with holiday lights and see the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world. Not to mention, part of the park will light up with its Insta-worthy “Arc de Lumina” light tunnel.

When: Now until January 23, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Science World invites guests to connect with nature and discover scientific wonders in their latest exhibit, Backyard Adventures. Dig in the dirt of an augmented reality garden bed, ride a mechanical bee, play backyard-themed mini golf and more.

When: Now until January 14, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open 10 am to 3 pm on December 31 and 12 to 5 pm on January 1)

Where: TELUS World of Science – 1455 Quebec St, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Award-winning comedian Ed Hill performs two shows at Slice of Life Gallery on Saturday, January 15 with special guest Melanie Rose. Hill has appeared on AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live and Fox’s Laughs and has performed at JFL Northwest, Comedy Masala in Singapore and Live Comedy Club in Taiwan. His first comedy special is titled Candy & Smiley and is available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

When: January 15, 2022

Time: 7:30 and 9 pm

Where: Slice of Life Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase tickets online

What: Vallea Lumina is an enchanting outdoor experience that is just a 10-minute drive from Whistler Village. Immerse yourself in a natural landscape that’s been transformed with lights, sounds, videos, and art as you wander through the woods on your journey.

The 1.5 km undulating trail can take visitors between 50 to 80 minutes to explore. You can get your tickets online in advance. For the winter season, the first showtimes of the night will happen at 6 pm. During the holiday season, shows will begin at 5 pm.

When: Now until April 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Tickets: Online, $29.99

What: Now in its tenth year, the food truck extravaganza will take place on select dates in January, when foodies can find a rotating selection of purveyors outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, on the north side of the building. Previously the festival has featured more than 20 awesome food trucks and carts, so it’s a good thing entry is FREE this year, leaving you more cash to spend on some epic eats.

Expect vendors like Disco Cheetah, Mamas Fish & Chips, Melt City, Mr. Arancino, REEL Mac and Cheese, and Shameless Buns, to name just a few.

The festival will be open during specific hours on weekdays and weekends, so be sure to mark your calendar and head to this delicious destination while you can.

Dates: January 15, 2022, to January 23, 2022

Time: Weekdays from 11 am to 2 pm; weekends from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery), Vancouver

Price: Free entry

What: Story Story Lie is an interactive show where Vancouver comedians share unbelievable, near impossible stories that can’t possibly be true. The catch? Someone’s lying. Featuring performances by Charlie Demers, Fulltime Toddy, Ola Dada, Chris Griffin and Burcu. Hosted by Jo Dworschak and David C. Jones, the event will also be available as a livestream.

When: January 12, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Livestreamed or at Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 online viewing, $17 advance, $20 day of show at The Rio, purchase online

What: Carlotta Gurl hosts Absolut’ly Dragulous at The Junction in Davie Village. Each Saturday night will feature two shows with a variety of guest performers, with the early show for all ages and the late show for adults only.

When: Every Saturday until February 26, 2022

Time: 7 pm (all ages) and 11 pm (19+)

Where: Junction – 1138 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Visitors will find over 70 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until April 23, 2022

Time: 10 an to 2 pm

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver