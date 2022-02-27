15 things to do in Vancouver this week: February 28 to March 6

The first week of March has arrived and the start of the new month is already looking full of great events!

So let’s not delay. Here are 15 interesting events to check out in Vancouver from February 28 to March 6, including Sneaker Con, Vancouver Giants, and more.

Sneaker Con Vancouver 2022 What: Sneaker Con serves as a stunning collection and collaboration for sneaker and streetwear fans to browse, talk and shop their favourite shoes and brands. Expect some of the latest silhouettes from Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Yeezy, and New Balance, as well as streetwear and collectibles from brands like Supreme and [email protected] Attendees also bring sneakers from their own personal collection to sell, show off, or trade with others — so it’s the perfect place to find something new. When: March 5, 2022

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: Available online starting at $36.83

For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO What: An extremely rare book collecting some of The Bard’s finest works will be on display for a limited time at Vancouver Art Gallery. For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO is an exhibit opening on January 15 that celebrates the University of British Columbia Library’s recent acquisition of a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories, and Tragedies. Published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, the rare literary work is credited with preserving almost half of Shakespeare’s plays. When: Now until March 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Tuesday and Friday)

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby St., Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: West End dining destination Robba Da Matti is hosting a culinary celebration of The Carnival of Venice (Carnevale di Venezia). Guests can enjoy a three-course menu along with an option for a wine pairing. Pretty masks and bright colours are highly encouraged.

When: March 1, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Robba da Matti – 1906 Haro St, Vancouver

Cost: $68 meal only, $118 for meal and wine pairing, purchase online

What: Music Bingo is hosted by Pyper and allows guests to jam out to snippets of popular songs while also competing against other music lovers at The American. Music genres are mixed up weekly and there will be prizes for the winners.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: The American – 926 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 2nd annual fest is presented by Tourism Burnaby and offers diners the opportunity to enjoy menus at restaurants in Burnaby at set prices of $15, $30, and $60.

Running from March 1 to 31, patrons can head to over 26 participating eateries and enjoy exclusive menus, combos, and deals.

When: March 1 to 31, 2022

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Burnaby. See the list online.

What: Hidden Wonders is the next edition of Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders, and the acclaimed magic performance is held in a secret location in downtown New Westminster. All shows will be held following BC Health measures.

Shawn is a World Champion of Magic, has performed on Ellen, fooled Las Vegas headliners Penn & Teller twice on Fool Us, and had his magic featured on shows like Fringe, Shut Eye, and X-Files.

When: Various dates in March and April 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Secret location in New Westminster. Guests will be provided with address and password

Tickets: Online

What: Vancouver Giants’ WHL season continues in March at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on as they face off with Kamloops Blazers on March 4 and Kelowna Rockets on March 6.

When: March 4 and 6, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday), 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Global Pandemic by Michelle Leone Huisman will be showcased at The Dal Schindell Gallery from March 2 to April 10. The exhibit features a collection of fine art photography centred around discarded cloth and medical masks collected by the artist.

Global Pandemic’s artworks are named after children’s nursery rhymes and games and combine the ubiquitous masks with backdrops of natural beauty.

When: March 2 to April 10, 2022

Time: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 to 4 pm (Saturdays). Closed Sundays

Where: The Dal Schindell – 5800 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Nemesis’ Word. is the popular coffee shop’s foray into casual fine dining. Their first collaboration dinner features Kym Nguyen, runner up of Top Chef Canada Season 9. Word.’s chefs Mielye and Lina will cook four courses, and Nguyen will cook four courses. Guests can expect a menu of fish and game forwarded courses along with vegetable and dairy courses for balance. There will also be music to round out the atmosphere.

When: March 3 and 4, 2022

Time: 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Where: Nemesis – 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $105 per person, reserve online

What: The Shipyards’ large, covered outdoor plaza has been converted into a free ice rink for the season. The rink will be open to skating seven days a week from 12 to 7 pm.

The surface is approximately 12,000 sq ft and is covered by a retractable roof. Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free. Figure skating and hockey will not be permitted at the rink.

When: Daily until March 28, 2022

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: Acclaimed Chinese fashion designer Guo Pei has brought a curated exhibition of her iconic looks — including her “East Palace” collection and the memorable “Yellow Queen” gown worn by Rihanna at the Met Gala — to Fairmont Pacific Rim.

The exhibition is a presentation of Oakridge Park, in partnership with Pei, The Asian Couture Federation, and Vancouver Art Gallery and is being held to celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger.

When: Now until March 6

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free

The Shoe Project Vancouver What: The Shoe Project returns to Vancouver on March 5 and 6 at Arts Club Theatre’s Granville Island Stage, with 12 women sharing their journeys of immigrating to Canada and adapting to their new country. Vancouver storytellers on the Granville Island Stage next month are from Russia, Bangladesh, Israel, Brazil, China, Syria, India, Eritrea, Kurdistan-Iran, and Kenya. Each has taken part in a 10-week workshop that included instruction in writing by author Caroline Adderson and voice coaching by Tara Cheyenne Friedberg and Alana Hawley Purvis. When: March 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Granville Island Stage – 1585 Johnson Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20.95, purchase online Discover delicious breakfast spots in Vancouver What: Everyone has their favourite breakfast routine to start the day. French toast or smoothie bowl. Cheesy omelettes and crispy bacon. Dining in or on-the-go. Whatever you’re in the morning mood for, restaurants in and around Vancouver have it on their menu! Here are six places to enjoy breakfast on the Dished Restaurant Guide. When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver is partnering with Mamas for Mamas, to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 6. Guests who visit the centre between 12 and 4 pm will receive complimentary flowers while supplies last as well as inspirational quotes. They are encouraged to share donations with the Richmond-based non-profit online or in person.

Mamas for Mamas supports mothers and caregivers in crisis by providing ongoing support to individuals and families facing various poverty-related struggles.

When: March 6, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road

What: NOURISH, on display at the Richmond Art Gallery features works by artist duo, Mizzonk (Wan-Yi Lin and Roger Chen), and American poet Jane Wong. The exhibit features a new work by Mizzonk titled Six Acres, a projected animation produced from watercolour drawings on paper, and was developed from their observations of living and working in the peaceful outdoor area. NOURISH also marks the Canadian premiere for Seattle-based Wong and her installation After Preparing the Altar, The Ghosts Feast Feverishly.

When: Now until April 3, 2022 (Closed on stat holidays)

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 pm to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Richmond Art Gallery at Richmond Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

Admission: By donation