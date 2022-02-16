Khatsahlano Street Party returning to rock Vancouver this summer

Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival announced today a planned return to the streets of Kitsilano this summer after a two-year hiatus.

The Khatsahlano Street Party will take over 10 blocks along West 4th Avenue between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street on Saturday, July 9 from 11 am to 9 pm.

“We are so thrilled about the return of Khatsahlano,” said Jane McFadden, Executive Director of West 4th BIA, in an interview with Daily Hive. We weren’t sure if it was going to happen, given the circumstances, but we’ve been given the green light and my merchants and everyone in the community are so excited about it. It’s our favourite day of summer.”

Presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue, Khatsahlano Street Party is renowned for the huge lineup of musical talent each year. Musicians local to BC are invited to apply online until March 18 to play on one of the festival stages this summer.

“West 4th has a long history of being a very supportive community regarding the local arts. July 9 will again be a magical reminder of how fortunate we are in our city, to have such great musicians at our doorstep as we all reconnect with live music again,” said Grant McDonagh, owner of Zulu Records and music curator of Khatsahlano, in a statement. “We’ve been celebrating local musicians for the past 10 years and look forward to announcing our lineup soon, filled with all your favourite bands, plus those you haven’t discovered yet.”

Visitors to Khatsahlano Street Party can also expect to discover artisans, street performers, local food and drink merchants, community booths and more as the festival celebrates its 10th year.

Applications to be a vendor, to partner as a non-profit, or to volunteer are now open online.

“Having that many people on our street during the festival is a great feeling,” said McFadden. “They’ll get to see all the things in our community that are new as well as the many things that will give them a reason to come back and visit us.

“Of course, there are 50 food trucks and patios and amazing music to check out throughout the day. And we’re going to do a new First Nations area this year. It’s going to be really exciting and I feel blessed to have it in our community.”

When: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street.

Cost: Free