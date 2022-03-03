Whitecaps asking fans to wear blue and yellow for Ukraine at home opener

The Vancouver Whitecaps wear blue and white, but this weekend they’re asking everyone to come to BC Place in blue and yellow.

To show support for Ukraine, the Whitecaps are encouraging fans to wear blue and yellow to their home opener this Saturday. In addition, the Whitecaps have announced they’ll make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal on behalf of everyone who attends the match.

“We encourage everyone coming to our home opener on Saturday to wear blue and yellow as we stand united with all Ukrainians here in Vancouver and around the world,” said Whitecaps FC SEO and sporting director Axel Schuster. “We have reached out to members from our local Ukrainian communities, and our supporters and players are unified in our message to condemn this war.”

The Whitecaps don’t have any Ukrainian or Russian players on the team this year, but they do have a handful of Europeans, like Ranko Veselinovic from nearby Serbia, and Florian Jungwirth, who is from Germany.

Vancouver is looking to bounce back after a rough first road match in Columbus, and build on a successful 2021 season which saw the Whitecaps return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Saturday’s match is against New York City FC, the defending MLS Cup champions, at 3 pm. Vancouver had a league-best home-winning percentage last season after returning to BC Place, earning seven wins and one draw in nine matches.

