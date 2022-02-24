Dished Restaurant Guide: 6 places to enjoy breakfast around Vancouver

The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Everyone has their favourite breakfast routine to start the day.

French toast or smoothie bowl. Cheesy omelettes and crispy bacon. Dining in or on the go. Whatever you’re in the morning mood for, restaurants in and around Vancouver have it on their menu!

Here are six places to enjoy breakfast on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

Emelle’s West Side Kitchen serves up a variety of mouth-watering dishes in their Mount Pleasant casual cafe. You’ll definitely want to be a regular as their award-winning cuisine and service will delight you and your tastebuds.

Choose from a breakfast menu that includes their Famous Egger, classics like a three-egg omelette, and Emelle’s housemade granola. There is also a daily breakfast feature and baked pastries to enjoy.

Address: 100 – 177 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-6551

Located in the Vancouver Art Gallery, 1931 Gallery Bistro features a beautiful patio that overlooks Robson Square below. It’s the perfect spot for breakfast, with options that include Eggs Benedict, French Toast, steak and eggs, and more. And yes, there are brunch cocktails on the menu too!

Address: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-662-4831

Aidan’s pours organic coffee beverages and serves up a menu filled with tasty breakfast options. Try their Brekkie Croissant, the Monte Cristo Sandwich along with your favourite latte or espresso at their Downtown Vancouver cafe. The menu also serves up a variety of bowls as well as Asian-inspired lunch sandwiches.

Address: 1055 W Hastings Street #120, Vancouver

Phone: 236-991-6613

Pür & Simple is known for its modern design, inviting atmosphere and, most importantly, its crave-able menu. The brunch spot has reinvented breakfast by bringing a modern twist to the classic diner experience. Try their artisanal French toast, savoury Benedicts and simple skillets, fruit-filled smoothies and more.

Address: 299 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3100

Winston is a “food-forward coffee shop” with a selection of caffeinated beverages, specialty coffees, teas, and fresh-squeezed orange juice on the menu. They also offer eats like elevated avocado toast, classic breakfast staples, bowls, sandwiches, and a selection of baked goods.

Address: 228 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 778-340-6393



Looking for a delicious way to start your day? Look no further than The Anchor Eatery, a female-owned business focused on healthy, approachable food and drinks. Visit them near John Lawson Park in West Vancouver to discover the Dawn Patrol smoothie bowl, ham and egg sandwich, vegan tofu breakfast wrap, and more.

Address: 1520 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 778-288-1117

