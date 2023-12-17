25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: December 18 to 25

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The festive week is finally upon us, and we’re here to help you celebrate with our checklist of 25 great events around Metro Vancouver from December 18 to 25. Invite your family, friends, and loved ones to join you at for festive ice skating, a holiday movie marathon, and more!

What: The Improv Centre presents Back to the Holidays, a festive family-friendly homage to Back to the Future and A Christmas Carol that is filled with holiday laughs.

Discover the holidays of the past, present, and future through the point of view of an eccentric scientist tasked with helping the hero learn the true meaning of the season and save the town from ruin.

When: Thursday to Saturday until December 23, plus a matinee on December 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Get ready for a walk in a winter wonderland, because one of Vancouver’s largest holiday light displays has announced its seasonal return starting this month.

Discover over one million lights across 15 acres at the VanDusen Festival of Lights, with new displays and returning favourites for all ages to enjoy.

When: Now until January 7, 2024 (closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$24, free for children four years and under (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online

What: Vancouver’s acclaimed Diva at the Met restaurant is helping guests eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season!

Make plans for its special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feasts serving up a mouth-watering four-course menu. Each delicious dish is reimagined with a global twist, so make sure to bring an appetite.

Then invite your friends to kickstart 2024 with a fabulous four-course NYE dinner at Diva at the Met! The delectable creations of the talented culinary team are the perfect way to celebrate the year that was and toast what’s to come in the new year.

When: December 24, 25 and 31, 2023

Time: 5 pm onwards

Where: Diva at the Met inside the Metropolitan Hotel – 645 Howe Street, Vancouver

Cost: $99 per person (Christmas feasts), $125 per person (NYE Dinner). Reserve online

What: The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas market will be back to delight all ages this holiday season.

Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event until December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the market offers over 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. There are also plenty of festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

When: Now until December 24, 2023

Time: Various time slots available, stay as long as you like

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

What: Miracle in Gastown is a holiday pop-up bar featuring delicious holiday-themed cocktails and snacks. Drinks include Christmapolitan, the Snowball Old-Fashioned, and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r (here’s your official proof that Die Hard is a Christmas movie). You can also enjoy food like The Pecan Cheese Ball, Christmas Dog, and Kevin’s Mac & Cheese.

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Time: 90-minute time slots on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5 pm to 1 am and Friday to Saturday from 5 pm to 2 am

Where: Clough Club – 212 Abbott Street, Vancouver

What: The Canucks take the ice at Rogers Arena for a pre-Christmas showdown with the San Jose Sharks on December 23.

When: December 23, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Dinner And A Movie Holiday Movie Marathon with Home Alone, Elf & Die Hard

What: An evening of cinema and Christmas classics awaits at The Hollywood Theatre in Kits. Enjoy a delicious vegetarian or meat sampler share plate for two lovingly prepared by Nuba and a screening of Home Alone (Tuesday), Elf (Wednesday), and Die Hard (Thursday). Tickets for just the movie are also available.

When: December 19, 20 and 21, 2023

Time: Doors at 6 pm, screening at 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $75-95 plus fees for Dinner and A Movie, $10 for one ticket or $15 for two tickets for just the film. $6 standing room ticket also available. Purchase online.

What: Heritage Christmas and the Burnaby Village Museum are truly where history comes alive. Enjoy the magical atmosphere of festive lights and traditional decorations in this 1920s-era village.

There will also be seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities, and delicious food served up at Heritage Christmas. Keep an eye out for the historic street car on your way to the old-timey ice cream parlour.

When: Now until January 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Admission: Free, Carousel rides $2.52 plus tax

What: Blind Date is a side-splitting combo of clowning, improv, theatre, and social experiment. Join Mimi, the lead character of the show, as she goes on a blind date with a different person every night. There’s a catch though – her date is picked right out of the audience. Starring Tess Degenstein and Ali Froggatt in rotation and created by Rebecca Northan.

When: December 5 to 23, 2023

Time: 6:45 pm (mingle), 7:30 pm (show time)

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street Vancouver

Tickets: $40 plus fees, purchase online

What: Visitors can take a spin on Grouse Mountain’s 8,000 sq ft outdoor ice skating pond and enjoy the amazing views from the Peak of Vancouver. Don’t forget to grab a cup of hot chocolate at the Peak Chalet afterward.

When: Daily until the end of the season

Time: Various hours

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Ice skating on the outdoor rink is complimentary with a Mountain Admission Ticket or Annual Pass

What: Elf, one of the most beloved Christmas films of all time, is celebrating a milestone birthday this holiday season in Vancouver. The Will Ferrell comedy classic is getting the live concert treatment at the Orpheum Theatre on Thursday, December 21 and Friday, December 22.

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will bring John Debney’s heartwarming score to life while the film is projected onto a massive 40-foot movie screen.

When: December 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Visit Jamjar Canteen in North Vancouver for an all-you-can-eat Lebanese feast. What’s even cooler is you can watch your food cooked right in front of you at one of the many cooking stations placed throughout the restaurant. But be sure to arrive hungry because each ticket to this event includes unlimited access to all the food.

When: December 23, 2023

Where: Jamjar Canteen North Vancouver — 125 Victory Ship Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $42.87 per person

What: The 10th annual Winter Treasures Artisan Market is filled with handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list. Visit PoMoArts to discover pottery, jewellery, art, and more created by BC artists.

When: Now until December 20, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 9 pm (weekdays), 10 am to 4:30 pm (weekends)

Where: PoMoArts — 2425 St. Johns Street, Port Moody

Admission: Free

What: Holiday Haus Afternoon Tea at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch8 will treat guests to a tea salon decked out in a seasonal theme. This time: a total winter wonderland.

Aiming to transport you into an alpine chalet-inspired oasis, this festive happening launched this week and will be available for bookings until near the end of December.

When: Now until December 30 (excluding December 23, 24, and 25); Wednesday to Sunday, seatings at 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)

Price: $74 per adult, $40 per child (ages 12 and under); make a reservation

What: Previously recognized by The Guinness Book of World Records for housing the tallest gingerbread man, Gingerbread Lane features delightful gingerbread creations designed by secondary school students, amateur culinary artists, and professional bakers.

As well as providing a welcome dose of holiday feels, the event also helps to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC and the Yukon, which is celebrating its 40th year of granting wishes to children living with critical illnesses.

When: December 1 to 29, 2023

Time: Regular hotel hours

Where: Hyatt Regency Vancouver — 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Liven UP – Coal Harbour is a new and free family-friendly activation that brings magic and meaning to the seawall in December. The monthlong event will see lighting installations, artists, musicians, and storytellers showcased along a stunning walk from Canada Place to Cardero Park. Make sure to visit the Harbour Green Stage & Bar for great live entertainment and delicious refreshments.

According to organizers, Liven UP will not only entertain and create a sense of wonder, it will bring people together to share experiences and connect with cultural groups that have helped shape Vancouver.

When: Now until December 30, 2023. Live activations every Friday and Saturday night

Times: Lighting available all day, performances on Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Coal Harbour seawall from Canada Place – 999 Canada Pl, Vancouver to Cardero

Park – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: What’s better than Happy Hour? How about Happy Hour floating by the water with stunning park and water views, a delightful festive atmosphere, and the perfect blend of tasty drinks?

Harbour Cruises is serving up a magical holiday experience every Friday and Saturday until December 23, with 50% off select bottles of wine, $8 1oz highballs, and chilled beers from just $6 to $8. Light bites will also be available to complement the festive vibes.

When: Every Friday and Saturday until December 23. 2023

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Harbour Cruises – 501 Denman Street, Vancouver

Reservations: Book online

What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back again for another holiday season.

The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season, with over 100,000 twinkling lights to discover.

Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading them on a 1.2-km loop through themed zones.

When: Now until the end of February 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the classic film Elf in a magical musical for the holiday season. All ages will love following along with Buddy the Elf from the North Pole to New York City as he tries to win over his new family with Christmas cheer and syrupy spaghetti. But what can he do when his dad’s on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Jolly Old St. Nick himself?

When: Now until December 31, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $39, purchase online

What: Each visit to A Christmas Cocktail Story includes a welcome holiday drink, shareable fondue, and holiday treats by chef Karl Gregg. You’ll have your choice of classic craft cocktails with a seasonal twist by Vancouver bartending legend Scotty Marshall. Additional food and drinks are available to purchase at the event as well.

When: Now until December 23, 2023

Where: Dalina Main Street — 687 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $40 per person

What: Bring family, friends, and your finest Ugly Christmas Sweater for a holiday toonie skate at Bill Copeland Sports Centre. There will be crafts, face painting, and reindeer games for the little ones. Children of all ages can also enjoy a visit from Santa and friends.

When: December 23, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 2 pm

Where: Bill Copeland Sports Centre – 3676 Kensington Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $2, free for children three years and under

What: The 30th Annual Winter Solstice Lantern Festival will happen on Thursday, December 21, the longest night of the year.

Yaletown and Granville Island will have a mesmerizing labyrinth of light experiences. You can take a meditative walk through a maze of lanterns in a massive space filled with the honeyed scent of hundreds of glowing beeswax candles.

Guests can enjoy a thrilling Musical Solstice Lantern Procession in Strathcona led by Mister FireMan & the Legion of Flying Monkeys. There will also be an outdoor Community Labyrinth to discover during the evening.

When: December 21, 2023

Time: 6 pm to 10:30 pm

Where: Yaletown, Granville Island, and Strathcona

Cost: Free for the festival. Labyrinth of Light tickets online for $11, children under 13 are free.

What: Bill Reid Gallery is hosting a celebration of the innovative art of Bill Reid along with new works by contemporary emerging and established Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast.

Bright Futures asked the contributing artists to ponder and critique the question, “How is Bill Reid continuously inspiring contemporary Northwest Coast artists?” Find out their answers in the exhibition running until January.

When: Now until January 14, 2024 (open Wednesday to Sunday)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6 to $13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: Harrison Hot Springs will be overflowing with Christmas spirit this season, thanks to the return of its annual holiday lights festival.

The village’s annual Lights by the Lake will happen until Sunday, January 7, 2024. Visitors will enjoy magical holiday displays that transform the Harrison lakefront into an enchanting world of lights celebrating the local wildlife as well as the elusive Sasquatch.

When: Now until January 7, 2024

Time: Dusk to 11 pm

Where: Harrison Hot Springs

Admission: Free

What: Abbotsford Canucks welcome the Ontario Reign for two AHL home games at the Abbotsford Centre.

When: December 20 and 21, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online