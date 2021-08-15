15 things to do in Vancouver this week: August 16 to 22

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Looking for something fun to do in and around Vancouver this week? We’ve got you covered!

From PNE Fair Fundamentals to Latin American Experience and more, here are 15 things to do from August 16 to 22.

What: PNE returns with a smaller fair that’s still packed with popular entertainment and food options, including SuperDogs, live nightly music with local artists, the West Coast Lumberjack Show, and a nightly pyro-musical finale. Additionally, fair-goers can look forward to a comedy street corner, a marketplace, farm country, and Playland. A limited number of tickets will be made available each day, ensuring that visitor capacity is controlled and managed.

When: August 21 to September 6 (closed on August 23 and 30), 2021

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors. Those age five and under can enter for free, although they must reserve those free tickets in advance. Purchase online.

What: Vines Art Festival is a multidisciplinary eco-arts celebration with performing and visual and performing artists at parks throughout Vancouver. The seventh annual event includes live music, storytelling, theatre and more.

When: Now until August 19, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Lulu Island Winery’s “sip, shop, snack” features over 30 vendors, local music, amazing snacks, and of course, wine. The event promises to connect local vendors, businesses, cuisines, and musical talent from across the Lower Mainland. The eats are courtesy of Kyu Grill and Charcuterie Vancouver.

Wine tastings and bottle purchases will be taking place inside the winery. Once you’ve got your glass to sip on, Lulu Island invites you to head outside to their beautiful Grapevine Tunnel, to enjoy your fairs and lunch, and enjoy performances from two talented local musicians.

When: August 21, 2021

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Passengers will soar over seascapes, waterfalls, cliffs, lush forested mountains, and even Kualoa Ranch Jurassic Valley, made famous by a certain dinosaur film. For the first time ever, the FlyOver attraction will even dive deep underwater, taking passengers through reefs following a school of sharks. The entire FlyOver Canada experience featuring Hawaii from Above, including the pre-show showcasing the traditions of the islands, is roughly 30 minutes in duration.

Operators have implemented health safety measures, including heightened cleaning and physical distancing, which are provided by limiting capacities per ride and providing spacing between groups by reserving empty ride seats. All visitors must wear a mask at all times, and temperature checks will be performed before guests have access to the ride.

When: Now until August 15, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks is a new food truck pop-up series in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood. The new food truck “pod” is brought to you by the South Granville BIA and features Vancouver’s top food trucks at West 10th Avenue and Fir Street on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 8 pm. Vendors will rotate, but you can expect to see some of your favourites like Mom’s Grilled Cheese, Mr. Arancino, Reel Mac and Cheese, Shameless Buns, and Tornado Potato, to name just a few.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until September 4, 2021

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: West 10th Avenue and Fir Street

What: The Latin American Experience (LAE) by Latincouver is a series of limited-capacity live events and hybrid workshops from August 20 to 29 at The Vancouver Playhouse and Performance Works. A highlight of LAE includes the Stand Up Comedy & Magic in Spanish, featuring magic by Camilo Domínguez and comedy performances by Juan Cajiao, Pablo Zacarías, Mariana Santiago and Felipe Esmeral.

LAE will also showcase The Latin Jazz Extravaganza, a concert full of timeless Latin Jazz standards, improvisation and Salsa by Goma Dura Orchestra and Juan Encinales Quartet. The 10-day event will also feature Flamenco, Tango & Wine In One Night, Sounds of Latin America series, and a Latin American plant-based culinary hybrid workshop.

When: August 20 to 29, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person events

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Shangri-La Vancouver is hosting a celebration of the launch of KIP.’s new unisex pyjama line at a cloud-inspired cafe pop-up. Purchase unique themed pastries and beverages from Buttermere Patisserie to enjoy, including Cloud Mousse Cake, Pavlova and Lit de fleurs.

When: August 19 to 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 am to 5 pm

Where: Shangri-La Vancouver – 1128 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

What: As the summer heat kicks in, it may be the perfect time to get out to Tsawwassen for swimming pool shenanigans with family and friends at Big Splash Water Slide Park. Like they did last year, the park will continue to operate at a limited capacity, with a COVID-19 safety plan in place. They’ll also be conducting temperature checks and screenings for all guests and employees upon entry. Sanitizing stations have also been added. Big Splash also offers a fully licensed bar and patio, and two eateries available on site. You can also reserve a private table, tent, or cabana.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Big Splash Water Slide Park – 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Cost: Various, buy online

What: Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America. Organizers say market-goers can expect “a smaller venue to start, with reduced capacity” and gradually more vendors as time goes on and health guidelines allow. The market features shopping, live entertainment, and the always popular International Food Fair.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preceding Statutory

Holidays. Now until September 6, 2021

Time: 6 pm to midnight

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

What: Vancouver Aquarium is officially reopening to the general public on August 16, 2021. Explore the new Marine Mammal Rescue Exhibit highlighting the aquarium’s past and ongoing work in rescuing and rehabilitating marine mammals. Then check out the 4D theatre screening of Octopus, a new film from Blue Planet II, a BBC series. Make sure to stop by the gift shop, Courtyard Cafe & Coffee Bar, and the Upstream Bar & Grill that overlooks the Steller’s Bay exhibit, along with the Marine Market just outside the aquarium’s main entrance. All seafood selections continue to be 100% Ocean Wise.

Initially, as a health safety measure to manage capacity, the attraction’s operations will be time-slotted, meaning visitors will have to book online in advance. Masks are also recommended for anyone 12 years of age and older who is not fully vaccinated.

When: Reopening August 16, 2021, open daily

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Infant/Toddler (0-2): $0. Purchase tickets online

What: The city’s largest public art festival, the Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) features over 100 massive artworks and live events to enjoy until August 22. Over 60 new murals will be painted and unveiled in 11 different neighbourhoods. VMF will also host daily mural tours, in-person and online public talks, and over 40 live performances on an open-air, pop-up patio in the festival’s original home of Mount Pleasant.

When: Now until August 22, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

Pictures and Promises at the Vancouver Art Gallery

What: Pictures and Promises, the feature exhibition for the Capture Photography Festival, is drawn from the Vancouver Art Gallery’s rich photographic holdings. Pictures and Promises focuses on lens-based works that employ the structures, conventions and formal qualities used in commercial culture, mass media, fashion and advertising.

When: Now until August 22, 2021

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: The Granville Promenade, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, will see a two-block stretch of Granville Street occupied by live music, street performances, and food every weekend. Visitors can expect two stages hosting live music, two dedicated areas for buskers and street performers, and pop-up art installations, and deals and offers from local businesses on the two-block strip.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until September 5, 2021

Time: 12 and 7 pm (street closures in place from 9 am to 9 pm)

Where: Granville Street between Helmcken Street and Smithe Street

Cost: Free

What: INDIGIFEST is a celebration of Indigenous music, arts and culture. This year’s virtual lineup includes 18 uniquely talented emerging, midstream and established Indigenous artists. Enjoy genres such as country, folk, blues and Hip Hop each Thursday in August.

When: August 19 and 26, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting Family Days every Sunday in August, featuring special events, workshops and entertainment. Admission ticket includes one parent and one child, with all Family Day activities following health and safety protocols. Once the activity comes to an end, guests are invited to explore the Garden.

When: Every Sunday until August 22, 2021

Time: Activities start at various times

Where: The Garden’s primary entrance has been relocated to Keefer and Carrall Street, right across from S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Simon K.Y. Lee Senior Care Home.

Cost: $10-$25, more details and register Online