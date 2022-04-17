20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: April 18 to 24

Welcome to a brand new week! Let’s keep the good times rolling with our list of 20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week. Cheer on the Vancouver Canadians, try a Taste of Chinatown, enjoy Earth Day and more.

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Don’t miss out on the return of baseball in Vancouver from April 19 to 24 as the Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) take on the Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants Affiliate). Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn and all other ballpark favourites with a cold beer while cheering on the future of the Blue Jays.

When: April 19 to 24, 2022

Time: First pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday) and 1:05 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets start at $20 per seat, purchase online, over the phone (604-872-5232), or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts also available.

You might also like: Outdoor movie nights return to Vancouver with "big and exciting" themes

5 great events to celebrate Earth Day in Metro Vancouver this month

Up in smoke: New organizers move Vancouver's 4/20 protest from Sunset Beach

Bad Parent What: Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre presents the world premiere of Bad Parent by Ins Choi (Kim’s Convenience). Norah and Charles are trying to figure out parenthood, but they still need to discover who they are in relation to their toddler, to each other, and to the audience. Starring Raugi Yu and Josette Jorge and directed by Meg Roe. When: Various dates from April 21 to May 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cultch Historic Theatre – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $26, purchase online

What: Dave Chappelle is an award-winning American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor. He was the 2019 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and has earned over 30 nominations and awards for television and film projects.

When: April 23, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Rogers Hometown Hockey is coming to the Foot of Lonsdale for a massive hockey celebration from April 23 to 25, and all of the events are free to check out. Bring the family to the Street Festival on Saturday and Sunday for live entertainment, meet-and-greet with NHL alumni and Olympic sta, hockey-themed activities, and more.

On Monday, start the new week by watching a live national NHL broadcast of Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks at the Foot of Lonsdale from 4 to 8 pm, hosted live by Canadian broadcast legends Ron MacLean and Tara Slone

When: April 23 to 25, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 4 to 8 pm (Monday)

Where: East 1st Street between Lonsdale and St Georges Avenue, North Vancouver (Saturday and Sunday), The Foot of Lonsdale – 229 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver (Monday)

Cost: Free

What: A Taste of Chinatown event will be happening on April 24 to celebrate 36 years of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden. There will be cultural and educational programming, family-friendly activities, and plenty of delicious food from some of Chinatown’s best eateries.

When: April 24, 2022

Time: 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $38, purchase online

What: The VSO Presents A Tribute to Ukraine is a concert that celebrates Ukrainian music and artistry. Net proceeds from the event will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, and the event will also be a tribute to Maestro Boris Brott who tragically passed away in early April.

When: April 20, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Orpheum, 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $28.33, purchase online

What: Join the City of North Vancouver at Mosquito Creek Park on Saturday, April 23, to celebrate Earth Day. The family-friendly event will feature educational booths and a number of activities hosted by local organizations.

Visit the invasive craft station to make a basket out of English Ivy, and meet the North Shore Black Bear Society to learn about wildlife tracks and scat identification. You can even visit the Library Book Bike to borrow books, DVDs, playaways or register for a library card.

When: April 23, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Main trail in Mosquito Creek Park between 17th St West and 21st St West

Cost: Free

What: One Girl Can, an organization that provides girls in Africa the opportunity to reach their dreams through education, is holding the eighth annual IWANTtoBE on Tuesday, April 19 at the Commodore Ballroom. There is also an option to take part in the event virtually.

The hybrid fundraiser helps to provide 140 university scholarships for promising young girls in Kenya. Keynote speakers at IWANTtoBE 2022 are two of the recipients, Millicent Mutheu Muthui, a 25-year-old journalist, and Royashley Nyambura Mbuthi, a 19-year-old medical student.

When: April 19, 2022

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 24, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Location: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: Guests are invited to learn all about this year’s Sikh Heritage Month’s theme, “Sat Sri Akaal.” Special guest Bhai Gurkeerat Singh Ji will give a talk on the history, meaning, and usage of the term, pulling from various resources. Presented by Gurmat Center of Abbotsford.

When: April 24, 2022

Time: 5:30 to 7 pm

Where: Gurdwara Sahib Kalgidhar Darbar – 30640 Blueridge Drive, Abbotsford

Cost: By Donation

What: Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will immerse themselves in this fantasy world by playing croquet with flamingos, painting roses red, and devouring “Eat Me” cake!

Things will get as “curious and curiouser” as you’ll create your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails after solving riddles and challenges from quirky characters like the Mad Hatter.

When: Now until April 24, 2022

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: The Canucks have two home games this week at Rogers Arena. Cheer them on as they face the Dallas Stars on April 18 and the Ottawa Senators on April 19.

When: April 18 and 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Monday), 7 pm (Tuesday)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Great Canadian Shoreline Clean-Up of Kits Beach is a collaboration by Sea Smart, NADA, and Surfrider. Participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and bring water, a hat, sunscreen and reusable gloves. Organizers will have disposable gloves, buckets and garbage pickers to collect the refuse.

When: April 23, 2022

Time: Meet at 10 am

Where: Parking lot on Arbutus and McNicoll St – 208 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The 15th Annual Coastal Dance Festival brings Indigenous artists from across the country and around the world together to celebrate and showcase Indigenous dance. Highlights include artist-sharing events, festival stage performances, and more.

When: April 20 to 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices with a number of free events, purchase online

What: Photographer, author, and book designer Josie Iselin aims to broaden the ideas of seaweed as both taxonomer’s and artist’s muse. The exhibit at Beaty Biodiversity Museum features luminous scans of seaweeds in combination with lithographs that are directly tied to the naming of the algae.

When: Now until April 24, 2022 (Closed Mondays and Stat Holidays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Beaty Biodiversity Museum – 2212 Main Mall, Vancouver

Admission: $10-$14 for non-members, free for UBC Students, faculty + staff (with UBCcard) and children 4 years and under. Purchase online

What: An immersive audiovisual experience that invites audiences to contemplate themes of belonging, self-alienation and identity formation. Same Difference by Theatre Conspiracy is informed by 12 interviews conducted with immigrants and refugees of diverse geopolitical and age groups.

When: April 19 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: starting from $15, purchase online

What: Burb, a community and culture-focused cannabis company, will host a grand opening 4/20 party and art show at its new Commercial Drive location on April 20. The event will also feature live entertainment by DJ D.DEE of Pacific Rhythm record label and catering by Commercial Drive’s Pepino’s, DL Chicken and Vennie’s Subs. There will also be special promos and prizes throughout the evening.

When: April 20, 2022

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Burb – 1676 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Canada’s first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month kicks off in April. Select Filipino restaurants in Vancouver will offer prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

This project will be jointly executed by the Philippine Department of Tourism, Philippine Embassy in Ottawa, and the Philippine Consulates General in Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary. Filipino Restaurant Month highlights Filipino eats, ingredients, chefs, and restaurants throughout the country.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Vancouver Rabbit Rescue and Advocacy hosts an event for people who want to learn about adopting rabbits as house pets. Founder Olga Betts will answer questions, plus there will be rabbits for attendees to meet, an agility training demo, snacks and drinks, and more.

When: April 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Outdoor location to be announced

Cost: Free though donations are encouraged. Register by emailing [email protected]

What: Select Cineplex cinemas around the Lower Mainland are screening the first Harry Potter movie on April 23 as a part of its “Family Favourites” series, with tickets going for $2.99 per person. Family Favourites offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price. In this case, your popcorn will cost more than the movie ticket.

When: April 23, 2022

Time: 11 am

Where: Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis, Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal and VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP, and Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

Cost: $2.99 per person, purchase online