Catch the first "Harry Potter" movie on the big screen for $3 at select theatres this month

Calling all Hogwarts lovers: you can watch the first Harry Potter movie in theatres this month – and the best part is, it’ll cost you less than $3.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in November 2001 (over 20 years ago!), so you can watch it on DVD anytime you like, but there’s just something special about seeing the wizarding world on the big screen.

Select Cineplex cinemas are allowing people around the Lower Mainland to do just that on April 23 as a part of its “Family Favourites” series, with tickets going for $2.99 per person.

Family Favourites runs on Saturdays at select theatres across the region, offering the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price. In this case, your popcorn will cost more than the movie ticket!

Several theatres will screen the first Harry Potter movie at 11 am on Saturday, April 23. The film will be shown at Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis, Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal and VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP, and Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

Whether you can recite Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone word-for-word or need to brush up on your Hogwarts facts, this is the perfect opportunity to rewatch an old favourite.

The $2.99 tickets are available online now, so snag yours ASAP and make a movie date with your family, friends, that special someone, or even just go alone – you’re sure to be in good company!

Cineplex Family Favourites: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

When: April 23

Time: 11 am

Where: Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis, Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal and VIP, Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP, and Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack

Tickets: $2.99 per person; available online