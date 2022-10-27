Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in November

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A brand new month means new concerts happening in Vancouver!

Turn the music up with these 10 bands and artists coming to town in November. Check out Lizzo, Post Malone, Tegan & Sara, and more.

What: Granville Rocks, celebrating the street’s musical legacy, features chart-topping rock groups Bleachers and The Airborne Toxic Event. The huge concert at the Commodore Ballroom is being organized by Downtown Van (DVBIA), Bonnis Properties, HBC | Streetworks Development, and Pooni Group.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to Performing Arts Lodges (PAL Vancouver), a nonprofit that provides affordable housing for seniors in the performing arts.

When: November 30, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Chor Leoni’s presents the 31st annual Remembrance Day observance at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United. The program of music and readings showcases diverse perspectives on war and injustice and honours those who sang their songs. We Sang Our Songs is a concert for community contemplation, reflection, and dreams of peace.

When: November 10 and 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday), 2 and 5 pm (Friday)

Where: St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Punk rock legends The Offspring are bringing the Let the Bad Times Roll Canadian tour to Abbotsford, and pop punk masters Simple Plan are coming along for the ride.

The Offspring have sold over 40 million records worldwide and are known for their numerous platinum hits, including “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy),” “Gotta Get Away,” and “Original Prankster.” Simple Plan, a Canadian pop-punk quartet from Montreal, is beloved by fans for huge hits like “I’m Just A Kid,” “Welcome To My Life,” and “Summer Paradise.”

When: November 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Grammy Award-winning superstar Lizzo is coming to Vancouver for the first time since 2017 with her SPECIAL tour. The lead single off her fourth album, About Damn Time, topped the Billboard charts in 2022. The concert features special guest multi-platinum American rapper Latto.

When: November 7, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Put your dancing shoes on, Vancouver. World-renowned Euro-Disco group Boney M is coming to town.

On November 27, as part of their Holiday tour this winter, the legendary ensemble will be stopping at Vogue Theatre. The coolest part is that they’ll be joined by original lead singer Liz Mitchell.

When: November 27, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $59.50 to $89.50, purchase online

What: UBC Symphony Orchestra, UBC A Cappella, and guest conductor Lucas Waldin join forces for Games in Music, a celebration of new and classic video game soundtracks. Guests will enjoy music from games such as Tetris, Celeste, Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between, World of Warcraft, and more.

When: November 4, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Platinum-selling artist Post Malone is bringing his Twelve Carat Tour to Vancouver this month in support of his fourth full-length album. The album has an all-star cast of guests, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI.

When: November 6, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Kick off the holidays with Chez Nous: Christmas with Elektra, the choir’s seasonal show. This year features special guest saxophonist Julia Nolan in a program of traditional and newer works by Bährens, Betinis, Berg, Winnie Brückner, Kirchner, Macdonald, Nickel, Parrotta, Phare-Bergh, and Smith.

When: November 26 and 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Saturday), 3 pm (Sunday)

Where: Pacific Spirit United Church – 2205 West 45th Avenue, Vancouver (Saturday), Good Shepherd Church – 2250 150 Street, Surrey (Sunday)

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: BC Entertainment Hall of Fame member Sal Ferreras leads an all-star tribute to Puerto Rican dance and music at the Vancouver Playhouse. Enjoy a night of Puerto Rican songs and more performed by a 10-piece band, singers and dancers.

When: November 4 and 5, 2022

Time: 8 to 9:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Twin indie pop stars Tegan & Sara come to Vancouver in support of their 10th studio album. Their Crybaby Tour stop at the Commodore Ballroom features special guest Tomberlin.

When: November 20, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Plus here’s an event happening in Seattle in November that you need to get on your radar!

What: Seattle’s music venues were silent for much too long, and it’s time for fans from all over to revel in the magic of live music in the Emerald City once again.

This November, discover Seattle’s music scene in a whole new way with #CloudbreakMusicFest. Stay at a participating downtown hotel and receive complimentary admission to live music throughout the city. Discover more at CloudbreakMusicFest.org.

When: November 3 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Seattle

Cost: Downtown hotel guests will receive free access to live music events throughout the city when they book a stay between November 3-23, 2022. Restrictions apply. Learn more online