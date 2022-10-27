EventsConcerts

Disco hitmakers Boney M are coming to Vancouver this holiday season

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Oct 27 2022, 10:00 pm
MRG Live/Submitted to Daily Hive
Put your dancing shoes on, Vancouver! World-renowned Euro-disco group Boney M is coming to town.

On November 27, as part of their Holiday tour this winter, the legendary ensemble will be stopping at Vogue Theatre.

The coolest part is that they’ll be joined by original lead singer Liz Mitchell.

Boney M

Boney M/admitone.com

With smash hits like “Rivers of Babylon,” “Daddy Cool,” and the unmistakable “Rasputin,” the group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, including eight number-one singles and three number-one albums.

Boney M, who were founded in Germany in 1974, continued to dominate the industry with the release of their 1981 Christmas Album, with timeless holiday classics such as “Feliz Navidad,” “Mary’s Boy Child/Oh My Lord,” and “Little Drummer Boy.”

Their Vancouver show is expected to feature both holiday hits and disco classics.

Tickets are available now for fans to purchase here.

When: November 27, 2022
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $59.50 to $89.50, purchase online

With files from Al Sciola

