10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in March

The new month is bringing so many great musical acts to Vancouver!

Here are 10 great concerts happening in March, including Insomnia Festival, Tim McGraw, and more.

What: Insomnia Festival returns to the TRADEX in Abbotsford on Friday, March 29, and the lineup includes some of the world’s biggest DJs and EDM stars.

This year’s headliner is French DJ and music producer Guetta. The Grammy winner is a four-time recipient of the number-one spot in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll, so you just might have the best night of your life!

When: March 29, 2024

Time: 6 pm to 1 am

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge comes to Vancouver on her I’m Not Broken Tour. The five-time GLAAD Award winner is renowned for hits including “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.”

When: March 23, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: A longtime member of legendary rockers Nine Inch Nails (NIN) is coming to town, and the concert promises to take the audience to a new sonic world.

Acclaimed musician and composer Alessandro Cortini will be live at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts on Thursday, March 7. The performance is part of the Chan Centre EXP series and is co-presented with Vancouver New Music.

When: March 7, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Telus Studio Theatre at The Chan Centre for Performing Arts — 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: $16.30 to $23.33, plus fees; purchase online

What: Country music fans, it’s time to bust out those white T-shirts and the BBQ sauce — Tim McGraw is coming to Vancouver.

Tim McGraw’s musical resume speaks for itself, with 10 number ones on the Top Country Albums charts, three Grammys, and over 80 million albums sold worldwide.

When: March 27, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

CelticFest Vancouver 2024 What: The 20th annual CelticFest Vancouver includes a free, all-ages outdoor public festival in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery. Some of the entertainment lined up for CelticFest 2024 includes Irish pop group Chasing Abbey, singer-songwriter Paul Caldwell, and the O’Brien School of Irish Dance. The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir, storyteller Jess Murray, and children’s ensemble the Showstoppers will also be seen onstage at this year’s festival. When: March 16, 2024

Time: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free The Paper Kites What: Australian indie-folk rockers The Paper Kites have been winning fans around the world since their 2010 debut. The quintet has been nominated for an ARIA Award and a J Award, and they’re stopping at the Vogue Theatre with The Roadhouse Band in March. When: March 10, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35-$38 plus fees; purchase online

What: Noah Kahan first rose to fame in 2017 when his first single, “Young Blood,” drew the attention of indie-folk lovers across North America. Since then, the “Stick Season” and “Dial Drunk” singer has experienced critical acclaim, global touring, and numerous collaborations with big names like Grammy-nominated Julia Michaels, highly regarded producer Joel Little, and platinum-selling artist Post Malone.

When: March 26, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Prepare to say goodbye to the grind and embark on a new journey at the old family farm because a unique concert experience is coming to Vancouver this month.

Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons, curated by Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe, features music from the adorable and addictive video game’s soundtrack played by a live orchestra.

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2024, at 8 pm

Where: Myer Horowitz Theatre — 8900 114th Street NW

Tickets: $60-$90; get them here

What: RPM Music Services is hosting a celebration of Rob Pattee, a prominent figure in the Vancouver music industry for over four decades who has been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, and everyone is welcome.

The Celebration of Love includes live performances by a variety of artists, including Daniel Powter, WideMouth Mason, Hot Hot Heat, Bif Naked, and more. Partial Proceeds will be donated to Alpha One Canada.

When: March 13, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $50 plus fees; purchase online

What: Embark on a symphonic journey through the first 100 years of The Walt Disney Company at this special Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performance. Enjoy classics on the big screen including Moana, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, and The Lion King.

When: March 16 and 17, 2024

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Orpheum — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online