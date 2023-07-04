Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in July

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Pack your July with laughter with our rundown of 10 comedy shows to check out in Vancouver.

Enjoy Tall Tales at The Improv Centre, Ali Wong, and more hilarious events all over town. And invite some friends to join the fun (and funny)!

What: Ali Wong is an actor, writer, and stand-up comic known for her three Netflix specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong. The latter of which was nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2022.

The San Francisco-born comic is also a best-selling author thanks to her popular book Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets, and Advice for Living Your Best Life. The book featured funny and heartfelt letters written by Wong to her two daughters and won the 2019 Goodreads Choice Award for Humor.

When: July 7, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: Canadian Comedy Award-winning actor and producer Tom Hearn presents his brand new sketch comedy show that is described as an “ode to queerness”. Hearn is the creator of the Proud + Funny Festival and the 420 Comedy Festival and has been featured on Funny Or Die’s Best of the Web.

When: July 30 and 31, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Impro Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: Little Mountain Gallery hosts a showcase of talented stand-up comics from around the world right here in Vancouver. This month’s performers include Aiden Javed, Poncho Gomez, Maria Rivadeneyra, Harmeet Singh Kholi, and Amy Walsh.

When: July 14, 2023

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 plus fees, purchase online

What: The improv theatre company’s family-friendly summer show is Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You! Comedy fans can join the party to help craft a unique story during each performance.

Fans of films such as The Princess Bride, Labyrinth, and Lord of the Rings will feel right at home during this limited-run show.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until August 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $26.50 with special pricing of $15 for opening night! Tickets available online.

What: The 13th annual Indian Summer Festival invites you to a night of standup, pointed rants, witty satire, and comedic reflections. The showcase at Performance Works features performances by Joanne Tsung, Tin Lorica, Sasha Mark, Savannah Erasmus, and Kamal Pandya.

When: July 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Performance Works – 1218 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $30 plus fees, purchase online

What: Scottish comedy sensation Daniel Sloss has toured around the world, and appeared on Conan, The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson, and The Graham Norton Show. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe veteran has released two comedy specials on Netflix and one on HBO and brings his latest show Can’t to Vancouver this month.

When: July 16, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: The massive drag show will feature a variety of top queens from past seasons of the hit reality competition, including RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby and finalist Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

This year’s Werq the World tour is also starring Asia O’Hara, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Kandy Muse, Lady Camden, Laganja, and Naomi Small.

When: July 27, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: House of Comedy hosts an interactive comedy game show where the audience tries to figure out which comedian has been provided jokes by the AI Joke Bot. This month’s comics include Janice Bannister, Nic Enright-Morin, Roger Nairn, Parvin Sohal, Tania Taylor, and emcee Erin Jeffery.

When: July 21, 2023

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: The Attic at Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: $16 plus fees, purchase online

What: Enjoy a hearty serving of laughs with a side of Pho. The Comedy Tent presents headliner Larke Miller and a lineup of hilarious local talents to keep the summer funny going in East Van.

When: July 10, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: 2077 Dundas Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 plus fees online or $15 at the door, purchase online

What: QueerProv presents pay-what-you-can improv comedy shows every Wednesday at The Junction. Fill your laugh metre with theatre games, long-form laughs, and queer stories told by some of the city’s finest queer performers.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Junction — 1138 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Pay-what-you-can, suggested $10. Purchase online