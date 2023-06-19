9 exciting Pride festivals to check out around Metro Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

There are numerous Pride festivals happening across Metro Vancouver this summer. From massive parades to street parties and family-friendly events, the festivities are open and welcome to all.

We’ll add more Metro Vancouver Pride festivals to our checklist as they get announced, so stay tuned!

What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with an expanded festival and new parade route for 2023.

VanPrideFest will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place and takes place on August 5 and 6. Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 6, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023

Time: Noon to 3 pm

Where: Through Vancouver’s West End and ending at Sunset Beach

Admission: Free, with a VIP viewing area for the parade also available.

What: Burnaby’s annual Pride event recognizes and celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQIA2S+ community in Burnaby. Enjoy a full afternoon of live performances, activities, and more at Burnaby Civic Square.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: Burnaby Civic Square — 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: Pride in PoCo is organized with the involvement of Port Coquitlam’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Roundtable and local youth. The event will include live music, arts and crafts, food and community displays, and more for the community to enjoy.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: TBA

Where: TBA

Admission: Free

What: From August 10 to 19, New West will come alive with rainbows and activities for everyone to enjoy. Pride Week will wrap up with the Pride Street Party, where Columbia Street will be closed to traffic, and instead will play home to three stages full of live entertainment, family-friendly activities, vendors and food trucks, and more.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: TBA

Where: Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: The popular annual event at The Shipyards in North Vancouver will see a family-friendly dance party break out at Shipbuilder’s Square. Groove along to local DJs, enjoy drag and live entertainment and more.



When: August 4, 2023

Time: TBA

Where: Shipbuilder’s Square, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Surrey Pride is celebrating being “Stronger Together” at Civic Plaza in front of Surrey City Hall this year. The event will feature entertainment including drag and cultural performances, live musicians, storytime, and a lip-synch contest. Attendees can also shop at the vendor booths.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: 3:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza — 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: White Rock Pride Society is hosting its second annual Pride Family Day at Miramar Plaza. The family-friendly event will feature a vendor market, food carts, a kids zone and live performances throughout the day.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Mirimar Plaza — 15165 Thrift Avenue, White Rock

Admission: Free

What: Coquitlam’s first-ever Pride celebration takes place at Evergreen Cultural Centre. The fun begins with a free family-friendly party filled with craft activities, storytime, Pride history, artists, and more from noon to 5 pm.



The all-ages excitement continues with “Cirque de Coquitlam – A Drag Circus!” at 7 pm, followed by a 19+ Pride After Dark shindig that starts at 9 pm. Evening events are ticketed and are on sale now.

When: July 15, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Evergreen Cultural Centre — 1205 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free and ticketed events

What: The 11th Annual Fraser Valley Pride Celebration Festival & Walk invites everyone to celebrate Pride at Fraser River Heritage Park. The free event includes a variety of vendor booths, live entertainment for the whole family, and more.

When: July 29, 2023

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: Fraser River Heritage Park — 7494 Mary Street, Mission

Admission: Free