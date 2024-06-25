4 Metro Vancouver eateries nominated for Canada's best restaurant

It’s that time of year again: voting for Canada’s Best Restaurant has started. And this year four Metro Vancouver spots have made the list.

Of the 14 restaurants nominated, five of them are from BC.

Metro Vancouver nominees include Lunch Lady, known for its tasty Vietnamese street eats and received its name from late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain during his visit to the famed street eats purveyor in Ho Chi Minh City during an episode of No Reservations.

Other spots include St. Lawrence, Joey’s Shipyard, and Baan Lao, which was also among the best restaurants in the country in 2022.

The other BC restaurant that made the list was Whistler’s Wild Blue, which was recognized as one of Canada’s best new restaurants in 2023.

You can vote for your favourite nominees on the World Culinary Awards website until August 30.

Which Metro Vancouver restaurant deserves to be nominated for Canada’s Best Restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

