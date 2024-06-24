Vancouver has some great spots for late-night eats, and now another one is joining the list.

Cheese Slap is a new halal smash burger and pizza joint that opened at 925 Granville Street.

On the menu, you’ll find a variety of smash burgers, chicken sandwiches, cheese steaks, wraps, and pizzas.

This spot is open from 11 am to 4 am daily, making it a go-to destination for any late-night eats. Plus, located right across the street from Vogue Theatre and a block away from The Pearl and Commodore Ballroom, this is a great spot to hit up after a show.

Will you be going to Cheese Slap for your next late-night meal? Let us know in the comments.

