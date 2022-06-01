The lists for Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants and the 50 Best New Restaurants have been revealed, and BC has quite a bit of representation on both lists.

Making both of these prestigious lists is Richmond’s Baan Lao, a fine Thai dining experience located by the harbour of the historic Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baan Lao Fine Thai Cuisine (@baanlaosteveston)

For 2022, Baan Lao was named number 79 on the best restaurants list and number 14 on the best new restaurants list.

The restaurant was also voted Vancouver’s Best Fine Dining Restaurant and Best Restaurant Overall at the 2022 Vancouver Golden Plates Awards – needless to say, this highly-acclaimed spot is a must-visit.

With Chef Nutcha Phanthoupheng at the helm, Baan Lao has made a name for itself for its refined and sustainable approach, not to mention its incredible, memorable food.

Chef Nutcha hails from the Issan region of Thailand, where the countryside landscape and her upbringing in a farm context influenced her “farm to table” approach to food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baan Lao Fine Thai Cuisine (@baanlaosteveston)

The restaurant offers a signature dining experience as a “journey throughout the kingdom of Thailand.” With nine courses – beginning with an amuse-bouche of pork, Thai herbs, fresh pineapple marinated with kefir leaves and ending with seasonal fruit and luuk choop – the dinner is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

The dishes draw on Chef Nutcha’s family recipes and her travels through Thailand, meaning there’s a varied range of regional Thai cuisine represented.

Focusing on organic ingredients, each dish is a celebration of its basic components. Expect to find things like papaya salad with lime and chilies, free-range duck with red curry sauce, and the restaurant’s signature dish Bplaa Salmon Sauce Khaaio Waan, a sockeye salmon that has been marinated, sous vide, and then grilled over charcoal.

Baan Lao also has a comprehensive drink menu to complement the food, featuring inventive cocktails like the Bird’s Eye View (a medley of mezcal, tequila, bird’s eye chilli, ginger, and fresh lime) and Grass Roots (a Thai take on a gin and tonic).

This is a truly special place, one that represents Richmond’s diverse food scene.

The restaurant currently is only offering its signature dinner experience but plans to reintroduce its to-go services soon. For now, reservations are highly recommended.

Address: 4100 Bayview Street, Richmond

Phone: 778-839-5711

Instagram