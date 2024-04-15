Some of Vancouver's favourite cafes are hiring

Cafes across Metro Vancouver are looking to hire staff, and there are positions for everyone. If you’re looking for a side gig, an experienced worker in hospitality or are just trying to enter the industry, there could be a job fit for you.

There is plenty of love for Metro Vancouver’s cozy, stylish and welcoming shops.

Working in a coffee shop is vital to many locals’ daily rituals, first dates, and study sessions. So, if you’re ready to contribute to fuelling the amazing coffee scene in the region, check out these job postings.

The much-loved La Foret Bakery & Cafe is looking to hire for several positions at its Coquitlam location.

Known for its photo-worthy, plant-filled interiors, as well as its sweet treats and beverage offerings, La Foret Bakery & Cafe is looking for folks to fill vacant barista, line cook, baker, and chef du partie positions.

Depending on the position, wages range from $17.50 to $25 an hour.

Benefits include:

Dental care

Discounted or free food

Extended health care

Flexible schedule

Vision care

There are full-time and part-time positions available.

La Foret is known for its specialty beverages, inventive sweets (think Pecan Cappuccino Croissants and fully loaded waffles) and filling savoury breakfast and lunch items.

You can find the list of jobs and more information on qualifications here.

The mysterious but highly anticipated Hello Kitty Cafe is hiring for its downtown location.

The concept, which has not established a website or official social media presence yet, let alone been claimed by an official operator, was initially planned for a July 2023 opening, but that date was pushed again, and again, and again.

According to an update on Google Maps, it will now open in May 2024. Knowing the cafe is hiring may be hopeful news for folks waiting for the reveal.

A job posting for part-time baristas, cashiers and floor staff has been posted on Indeed.

Benefits listed include discounted or free food and a flexible schedule.

“Hello Kitty Cafe is not just a place; it’s a delightful world of sweetness and charm. Inspired by the iconic Hello Kitty Character, Hello Kitty Cafe is a place where guests can enjoy delicious treats, delightful beverages and immerse themselves in the enchanting universe of Hello Kitty,” the job posting reads. “If you love Hello Kitty, have a background in working in cafes and excellent customer service skills, we would love to hear from you.”

Qualifications needed are a year or two of working experience in a cafe and a minimum of a year in customer service.

The starting wage is $18 an hour.

Check out the job posting here.

A special cafe in the Kitsilano community, known for its ethical, community-based approach to business, is hiring.

Kits Beach Coffee is looking to fill its barista position with someone who has at least one year’s experience.

The part-time barista role pays $17 an hour.

There is also a vacant front-of-house manager role, which the cafe hopes to fill with someone with at least five years of experience in café management.

The full-time manager role pays between $40,000 and $50,000.

Staff at Kits Beach Coffee are offered training opportunities, discounted food, free drinks and coffee on and off shift, discounted retail items and a “comprehensive equitable earning package.”

The cafe spot includes an Equitable Literacy Library (a selection of books that encourage reflection and “thought-provoking ideas” highlighting BIPOC and LGBTQIA2S authors) and some sustainable art installations.

For more information on the job, visit the postings here.

JJ Bean

One of Vancouver’s most iconic cafes — JJ Bean — is searching for a baker.

The cafe is looking for someone with over a year of experience in baking and pastry who can prepare pies, bread, rolls, sweet goods, etc.

This role pays between $18.50 and $19.75.

“We are committed to compensating our staff well above industry standards. Our graduated learning system gives all of our café staff the opportunity to increase their wages as they improve their skills and knowledge as baristas and bakers,” the JJ Bean site reads.

“In addition to hourly wages… medical benefits, and generous staff discounts. After one year of employment, all employees are eligible for a wellness plan that enables them to pay for fitness, education, and general wellness courses. Also after one year, employees are eligible to buy into the company as shareholders.”

Check out the baker position here.

While only baker positions are currently listed, JJ Bean said it always accepts applications for baristas.

“No experience required: we train successful candidates and promote from within,” the site reads. “We look for keen, motivated learners who love people and coffee and bring a positive attitude to each day. An open/flexible availability is valuable. Being a people-oriented company, applications delivered in person to your chosen store(s) usually receive priority.”

You can also apply using the form on its site.

Aritzia’s A-OK Cafe

Aritzia’s in-house coffee shop, which provides customers with well-earned refreshments while they shop, is searching for overnight staff.

The A-OK Cafe serves espresso drinks made with signature blends. It also has a full menu of tea, hot and iced drinks, and delicious pastries.

For $20 to $23 an hour, Aritzia is looking to hire a member for its Food & Beverage Department.

“You will be part of the team responsible for curating and providing a world-class Commissary program to Aritzia employees,” the job posting reads. “As the Service Associate, Commissary, you will support with delivering extraordinary guest experiences to create memorable moments. With the skills you gain in this role, the opportunities are endless—from a rewarding career in Food & Beverage to continued growth and development within Aritzia.

As the service associate, you will run the day-to-day operations of the café and deliver an “everyday luxury experience” for guests. The primary qualification needed is someone with proven experience in retail or hospitality.

Staff benefits include product discounts, access to in-house gyms, and facilities like a bike storage room and showers.

Here is the job posting.