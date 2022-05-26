FoodCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Kits Beach Coffee: New cafe just opened in Kitsilano neighbourhood

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
May 26 2022, 10:44 pm
Kits Beach Coffee: New cafe just opened in Kitsilano neighbourhood
@kitsbeachcoffee/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Havana

Mexican, Cocktails

Havana
Supreme Pizza

Pizza

Supreme Pizza
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC
The Raven Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Raven Pub
Pür & Simple

Burgers, Alcohol

Pür & Simple
Bridges

Seafood, Cocktails

Bridges

Kits Beach Coffee, the local business known for its mobile coffee cart and for being the first coffee shop in BC to pay a living wage, has just opened a new brick-and-mortar location.

The new spot has taken over the old Bean Around the World location at 1945 Cornwall Street, just a few blocks from Kits Beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kits Beach Coffee (@kitsbeachcoffee)

The cafe shared on its Instagram that the new space – which features a fresh all-white exterior with a sunny yellow doorway – has been “built by family, friends, and community.”

These personal touches include some gorgeous wood banquettes inside, hand-built tables, and a cozy porch swing outside.

With more space to work with, the cafe – which will continue to operate its seasonal mobile cart through the summer – has been able to expand its menu and offer hot and cold drinks, organic teas, and tasty treats, with more to come from local bakers and artisans.

Kits Beach Coffee is known for its ethical, community-based approach to business, and this new spot expands on that with an Equitable Literacy Library (a selection of books that encourage reflection and “thought-provoking ideas” highlighting BIPOC and LGBTQIA2S authors) and some sustainable art installations in the bathroom.

The new cafe is officially open as of this week and is sure to become an important and special space for the Kitsilano community.

Kits Beach Coffee

Address: 1945 Cornwall Street, Vancouver

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.