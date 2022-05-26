Kits Beach Coffee, the local business known for its mobile coffee cart and for being the first coffee shop in BC to pay a living wage, has just opened a new brick-and-mortar location.

The new spot has taken over the old Bean Around the World location at 1945 Cornwall Street, just a few blocks from Kits Beach.

The cafe shared on its Instagram that the new space – which features a fresh all-white exterior with a sunny yellow doorway – has been “built by family, friends, and community.”

These personal touches include some gorgeous wood banquettes inside, hand-built tables, and a cozy porch swing outside.

With more space to work with, the cafe – which will continue to operate its seasonal mobile cart through the summer – has been able to expand its menu and offer hot and cold drinks, organic teas, and tasty treats, with more to come from local bakers and artisans.

Kits Beach Coffee is known for its ethical, community-based approach to business, and this new spot expands on that with an Equitable Literacy Library (a selection of books that encourage reflection and “thought-provoking ideas” highlighting BIPOC and LGBTQIA2S authors) and some sustainable art installations in the bathroom.

The new cafe is officially open as of this week and is sure to become an important and special space for the Kitsilano community.

Kits Beach Coffee

Address: 1945 Cornwall Street, Vancouver

Instagram