Anytime is a perfect time for Thai food, and we’ve got the scoop on some hidden gems in the West Side of Vancouver that you need to visit.

Urban Thai Bistro and Pink Elephant Cafe on Dunbar Street are ready to serve delicious dishes and tasty treats from their menus, no matter the time of day.

So whether you’re grabbing a quick treat on your way to work or settling in for a mouthwatering dinner celebration, these dining destinations have what you need.

Foodies will remember Urban Thai Bistro as Yaletown’s first Thai restaurant, which opened back in 2000. The restaurant moved to Dunbar in 2020, and since then, the chef and staff have been bringing authentic and innovative Thai dishes to the neighbourhood.

Bring your appetite for their convenient lunch specials and dinner combinations, signature chilli basil hot wings, and flavourful curries.

There are also Thai soup noodles with a broth that’s a must try and Tamarind Pad Thai, which is authentic to Thailand. And let’s not forget about the matsaman curry rack of lamb or the three-flavoured fish.



Make your meal complete with the selection of wines by the glass, along with cocktails and martinis.

Next door is the Pink Elephant Cafe, which is open bright and early so you can grab freshly baked croissants, sausage rolls, cookies and muffins, and of course, all your caffeine needs.

Pop back later in the day to refresh yourself with Thai iced tea, iced matcha green tea, coconut coffee and more. Pink Elephant Cafe’s doors are open into the evening, so come back for decadent desserts like sundaes and deep-fried banana with ice cream.

If any foodies out there have been curious to check out Urban Thai Bistro and Pink Elephant Cafe and haven’t yet, this is your sign to do so. Both restaurants offer dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Hours: 11 am to 9 pm

Address: 5607 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-3903

Hours: 7 am to 9 pm

Address: 5601 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-3533

